Entergy reports second quarter earnings

Company affirms guidance and financial outlooks; expect 2022 results in top half of the range
NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) reported second quarter 2022 earnings per share of 78 cents on an as-reported basis and $1.78 on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP).
"We had a productive second quarter with accomplishments that made meaningful progress toward our stakeholder objectives," said Leo Denault, Entergy chairman and chief executive officer. "Higher retail sales were driven by customer growth and hot temperatures across our region. As a result, we are implementing several initiatives to improve affordability and customer experience."
Business highlights included the following:
- E-TX and Sempra Infrastructure entered into a memorandum of understanding to develop options designed to accelerate the deployment of new renewable generation and to increase the resilience of power supply in E-TX's Southeast Texas service area, where Sempra Infrastructure's facilities are under development.
- Construction was completed on E-MS's 100 MW Sunflower Solar Station.
- E-MS announced that the company selected several resources from its 2022 renewable RFP.
- E-AR increased its 2022 renewable RFP to 1,000 MW from 500 MW.
- E-TX completed a substation that is part of a $44 million investment in the Huntsville distribution network, improving the reliability and resiliency of the local grid.
- The MPSC approved a settlement agreement to resolve all of the MPSC's complaints against SERI; the proposed settlement is subject to FERC approval.
- The MPSC approved E-MS's annual FRP filing.
- E-NO submitted its preliminary grid hardening and resilience plan to the CCNO.
- E-LA, E-NO, and E-AR filed their annual FRPs, and E-TX filed its base rate case.
- E-NO submitted its filing for certification of Hurricane Ida costs.
- Entergy completed the sale of Palisades, EWC's last remaining nuclear asset.
- Edison Electric Institute announced Entergy as a recipient of its Emergency Assistance Award.
- For the seventh consecutive year, Entergy was named to The Civic 50, a Points of Light initiative honoring the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.
Consolidated earnings (GAAP and non-GAAP measures)
Second quarter and year-to-date 2022 vs. 2021 (See Appendix A for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and description of adjustments)
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
(After-tax, $ in millions)
As-reported earnings
160
(6)
166
436
329
108
Less adjustments
(204)
(275)
71
(197)
(238)
40
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
364
269
95
633
566
67
Estimated weather impact
50
(15)
65
66
8
58
(After-tax, per share in $)
As-reported earnings
0.78
(0.03)
0.81
2.13
1.63
0.50
Less adjustments
(1.00)
(1.37)
0.37
(0.97)
(1.18)
0.21
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
1.78
1.34
0.44
3.10
2.81
0.29
Estimated weather impact
0.24
(0.07)
0.31
0.32
0.04
0.28
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Consolidated results
For second quarter 2022, the company reported earnings of $160 million, or 78 cents per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $364 million, or $1.78 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to a second quarter 2021 loss of $(6 million), or (3) cents per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $269 million, or $1.34 per share, on an adjusted basis.
Summary discussions by business are below. Additional details, including information on OCF by business, are provided in Appendix A. An analysis of quarterly and year-to-date variances by business is provided in Appendix B.
Business segment results
Utility
For second quarter 2022, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $153 million, or 75 cents per share, on an as-reported basis, and earnings of $444 million, or $2.17 per share, on an adjusted basis. This compared to second quarter 2021 earnings of $326 million, or $1.62 per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis. There were several drivers for the quarter's results.
In second quarter 2022, SERI recorded a regulatory charge of $(551 million) ($(413 million) after tax) to increase a regulatory liability to reflect the effects of a partial settlement agreement and offer of settlement related to pending proceedings before the FERC. In June 2022, the MPSC approved a settlement for its 40 percent portion of the complaints. The $588 million liability balance reflects potential refunds if a full settlement is reached with all parties on the same terms as the MPSC settlement. This item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings.
As a result of receiving approvals for storm cost recovery and issuance of securitized debt at E-LA and E-TX, the companies recorded the following:
- the equity portion of carrying costs on storm expenditures not previously recorded (the portions related to prior years were considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings),
- a reduction in other income to account for LURC's 1 percent beneficial interest in the trust established as part of E-LA's securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings),
- a reduction in income tax expense as a result of securitization (considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings), and
- amounts reserved to share benefits of securitization with customers (considered adjustments and excluded from adjusted earnings).
Other drivers included:
- higher retail sales volume, including the impacts of weather;
- the net effect of regulatory actions across the operating companies;
- higher operating expenses including other O&M, depreciation expense, and taxes other than income taxes; and
- regulatory provisions recorded in second quarter 2021.
On a per share basis, second quarter 2022 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding.
Appendix C contains additional details on Utility operating and financial measures.
Parent & Other
For second quarter 2022, Parent & Other reported a loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(80 million), or (39) cents per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis. This compared to a second quarter 2021 loss of $(57 million), or (28) cents per share, on both an as-reported and an adjusted basis. Income taxes contributed to the variance.
On a per share basis, second quarter 2022 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding.
Entergy Wholesale Commodities
For second quarter 2022, EWC reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $87 million, or 42 cents per share, on an as-reported basis. This compared to a second quarter 2021 loss attributable to Entergy Corporation of $(275 million), or $(1.37) per share, on an as-reported basis. Drivers for the quarter included:
- a gain of $166 million ($130 million after-tax) as a result of the sale of Palisades in second quarter 2022,
- a loss of $340 million ($268 million after-tax) on the sale of Indian Point in second quarter 2021,
- lower other O&M and depreciation expense due primarily to the shutdown of Indian Point 3 and Palisades, and
- lower decommissioning expenses primarily due to the sale of Indian Point.
These drivers were partially offset by:
- lower revenue primarily due to the shutdown of Indian Point 3 and Palisades, and
- the absence of earnings from NDTs as a result of the sale of Indian Point.
On a per share basis, second quarter 2022 results reflected higher diluted average number of common shares outstanding.
Appendix D contains additional details on EWC operating and financial measures, including reconciliation for non-GAAP EWC adjusted EBITDA.
Earnings per share guidance
Entergy affirmed its 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of $6.15 to $6.45, and the company expects results to be in the top half of the range. See webcast presentation for additional details.
The company has provided 2022 earnings guidance with regard to the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted EPS. This measure excludes from the corresponding GAAP financial measure the effect of adjustments as described below under "Non-GAAP financial measures." The company has not provided a reconciliation of such non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis because it cannot predict and quantify with a reasonable degree of confidence all of the adjustments that may occur during the period. One adjustment will be the exclusion of EWC earnings from Entergy adjusted EPS. We currently estimate that the contribution of EWC to Entergy's as-reported EPS will be approximately 20 cents in 2022.
Earnings teleconference
A teleconference will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to discuss Entergy's quarterly earnings announcement and the company's financial performance. The teleconference and a replay of the teleconference may be accessed by visiting Entergy's website at www.entergy.com; for participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6152b07a27274da89f66365f26ee51ee to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that is required to access the call (the registration link can also be found on Entergy's website). The webcast presentation is also being posted to Entergy's website concurrent with this news release.
Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, powers life for 3 million customers through its operating companies across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse power generation portfolio, including increasingly carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship, delivering more than $100 million in economic benefits to local communities through philanthropy and advocacy efforts annually over the last several years. Our approximately 12,000 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.
Entergy Corporation's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE Chicago under the symbol "ETR".
Details regarding Entergy's results of operations, regulatory proceedings, and other matters are available in this earnings release, a copy of which will be filed with the SEC, and the webcast presentation. Both documents are available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at www.entergy.com/investor_relations.
Entergy maintains a web page as part of its Investor Relations website, entitled Regulatory and Other Information, which provides investors with key updates on certain regulatory proceedings and important milestones on the execution of its strategy. While some of this information may be considered material information, investors should not rely exclusively on this page for all relevant company information.
For definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and abbreviations and acronyms used in the earnings release materials, see Appendix F.
Non-GAAP financial measures
This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures, which are generally numerical measures of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Entergy has provided quantitative reconciliations within this news release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Entergy reports earnings using the non-GAAP measure of Entergy adjusted earnings, which excludes the effect of certain "adjustments," including the removal of the Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment in light of the company's exit from the merchant power business. Adjustments are unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items. In addition to reporting GAAP consolidated earnings on a per share basis, Entergy reports its adjusted earnings on a per share basis. These per share measures represent the applicable earnings amount divided by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.
Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share for, among other things, financial planning and analysis; reporting financial results to the board of directors, employees, stockholders, analysts, and investors; and internal evaluation of financial performance. Entergy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in evaluating the ongoing results of Entergy's business, comparing period to period results, and comparing Entergy's financial performance to the financial performance of other companies in the utility sector.
Other non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA; adjusted ROE; adjusted ROE, excluding affiliate preferred; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows; debt to capital, excluding securitization debt; net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt; parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; and FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC, are measures Entergy uses internally for management and board discussions and to gauge the overall strength of its business. Entergy believes the above data provides useful information to investors in evaluating Entergy's ongoing financial results and flexibility, and assists investors in comparing Entergy's credit and liquidity to the credit and liquidity of others in the utility sector. In addition, ROE is included on both an adjusted and an as-reported basis. Metrics defined as "adjusted" (other than EWC's adjusted EBITDA) exclude the effect of adjustments as defined above. EWC's adjusted EBITDA represents EWC's earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and also excludes decommissioning expense.
These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Entergy's operations that, when viewed with Entergy's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Entergy's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Investors are strongly encouraged to review Entergy's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Although certain of these measures are intended to assist investors in comparing Entergy's performance to other companies in the utility sector, non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it might not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
In this news release, and from time to time, Entergy Corporation makes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Entergy's 2022 earnings guidance; current financial and operational outlooks; industrial load growth outlooks; statements regarding its climate transition and resilience plans, goals, beliefs, or expectations; and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed elsewhere in this news release and in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Entergy's other reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) uncertainties associated with (1) rate proceedings, formula rate plans, and other cost recovery mechanisms, including the risk that costs may not be recoverable to the extent or on the timeline anticipated by the utilities and (2) implementation of the ratemaking effects of changes in law; (c) uncertainties associated with (1) realizing the benefits of its resilience plan, including impacts of the frequency and intensity of future storms and storm paths, as well as the pace of project completion and (2) efforts to remediate the effects of major storms and recover related restoration costs; (d) risks associated with operating nuclear facilities, including plant relicensing, operating, and regulatory costs and risks; (e) changes in decommissioning trust fund values or earnings or in the timing or cost of decommissioning Entergy's nuclear plant sites; (f) legislative and regulatory actions and risks and uncertainties associated with claims or litigation by or against Entergy and its subsidiaries; (g) risks and uncertainties associated with executing on business strategies, including strategic transactions that Entergy or its subsidiaries may undertake and the risk that any such transaction may not be completed as and when expected and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the transaction may not be realized; (h) impacts from terrorist attacks, geopolitical conflicts, cybersecurity threats, data security breaches, or other attempts to disrupt Entergy's business or operations, and/or other catastrophic events; (i) the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Entergy and its customers; and (j) effects on Entergy or its customers of (1) changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations and other governmental actions or policies, including changes in monetary, fiscal, tax, environmental, or energy policies; (2) the effects of changes in commodity markets, capital markets, or economic conditions; and (3) the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies.
Second quarter 2022 earnings release appendices and financial statements
Appendices
A: Consolidated results and adjustments
B: Earnings variance analysis
C: Utility operating and financial measures
D: EWC operating and financial measures
E: Consolidated financial measures
F: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms
G: Other GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations
Financial statements
Consolidating balance sheets
Consolidating income statements
Consolidated cash flow statements
A: Consolidated results and adjustments
Appendix A-1 provides a comparative summary of consolidated earnings, including a reconciliation of as-reported earnings (GAAP) to adjusted earnings (non-GAAP).
Appendix A-1: Consolidated earnings - reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures
Second quarter and year-to-date 2022 vs. 2021 (See Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 for details on adjustments)
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
(After-tax, $ in millions)
As-reported earnings (loss)
Utility
153
326
(173)
493
682
(189)
Parent & Other
(80)
(57)
(23)
(151)
(116)
(35)
EWC
87
(275)
362
94
(238)
332
Consolidated
160
(6)
166
436
329
108
Less adjustments
Utility
(291)
-
(291)
(291)
-
(291)
Parent & Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
EWC
87
(275)
362
94
(238)
332
Consolidated
(204)
(275)
71
(197)
(238)
40
Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)
Utility
444
326
118
784
682
102
Parent & Other
(80)
(57)
(23)
(151)
(116)
(35)
EWC
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated
364
269
95
633
566
67
Estimated weather impact
50
(15)
65
66
8
58
Diluted average number of common shares outstanding (in millions)
205
201
204
201
(After-tax, per share in $) (a)
As-reported earnings (loss)
Utility
0.75
1.62
(0.87)
2.41
3.39
(0.98)
Parent & Other
(0.39)
(0.28)
(0.11)
(0.74)
(0.58)
(0.16)
EWC
0.42
(1.37)
1.79
0.46
(1.18)
1.64
Consolidated
0.78
(0.03)
0.81
2.13
1.63
0.50
Less adjustments
Utility
(1.42)
-
(1.42)
(1.43)
-
(1.43)
Parent & Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
EWC
0.42
(1.37)
1.79
0.46
(1.18)
1.64
Consolidated
(1.00)
(1.37)
0.37
(0.97)
(1.18)
0.21
Adjusted earnings (loss) (non-GAAP)
Utility
2.17
1.62
0.55
3.84
3.39
0.45
Parent & Other
(0.39)
(0.28)
(0.11)
(0.74)
(0.58)
(0.16)
EWC
-
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated
1.78
1.34
0.44
3.10
2.81
0.29
Estimated weather impact
0.24
(0.07)
0.31
0.32
0.04
0.28
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(a)
Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.
See Appendix B for detailed earnings variance analysis.
Appendix A-2 and Appendix A-3 list adjustments by business. Adjustments are included in as-reported earnings consistent with GAAP but are excluded from adjusted earnings. As a result, adjusted earnings is considered a non-GAAP measure.
Appendix A-2: Adjustments by driver (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings or EPS)
Second quarter and year-to-date 2022 vs. 2021
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
(Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions)
Utility
E-LA and E-TX true-up for prior year's portion of the equity component of carrying costs for 2020 storms
41
-
41
41
-
41
E-LA contribution to the LURC related to securitization
(32)
-
(32)
(32)
-
(32)
E-LA customer-sharing of securitization benefits
(224)
-
(224)
(224)
-
(224)
SERI litigation settlement regulatory charge
(551)
-
(551)
(551)
-
(551)
Income tax effect on Utility adjustments above
192
-
192
192
-
192
E-LA tax benefit resulting from securitization
283
-
283
283
-
283
Total Utility
(291)
-
(291)
(291)
-
(291)
EWC
Income before income taxes
113
(346)
459
123
(293)
416
Income taxes
(25)
72
(97)
(28)
56
(84)
Preferred dividend requirements
(1)
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
-
Total EWC
87
(275)
362
94
(238)
332
Total adjustments
(204)
(275)
71
(197)
(238)
40
(After-tax, per share in $) (b)
Utility
E-LA and E-TX true-up for prior year's portion of the equity component of carrying costs for 2020 storms
0.18
-
0.18
0.17
-
0.17
E-LA contribution to the LURC related to securitization
(0.15)
-
(0.15)
(0.15)
-
(0.15)
E-LA customer-sharing of securitization benefits
(0.81)
-
(0.81)
(0.81)
-
(0.81)
SERI litigation settlement regulatory charge
(2.02)
-
(2.02)
(2.02)
-
(2.02)
E-LA tax benefit resulting from securitization
1.38
-
1.38
1.38
-
1.38
Total Utility
(1.42)
-
(1.42)
(1.43)
-
(1.43)
EWC
Total EWC
0.42
(1.37)
1.79
0.46
(1.18)
1.64
Total adjustments
(1.00)
(1.37)
0.37
(0.97)
(1.18)
0.21
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(b)
Per share amounts are calculated by dividing the corresponding earnings (loss) by the diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the period.
Appendix A-3: Adjustments by income statement line item (shown as positive/(negative) impact on earnings)
Second quarter and year-to-date 2022 vs. 2021
(Pre-tax except for income taxes, preferred dividend requirements, and totals; $ in millions)
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Utility
Operating revenues
46
-
46
46
-
46
Other regulatory charges (credits)–net
(775)
-
(775)
(775)
-
(775)
Other income (deductions)–other
(37)
-
(37)
(37)
-
(37)
Income taxes
474
-
474
474
-
474
Total Utility
(291)
-
(291)
(291)
-
(291)
EWC
Operating revenues
89
149
(60)
239
397
(158)
Fuel and fuel-related expenses
(25)
(17)
(7)
(51)
(39)
(12)
Purchased power
(26)
(18)
(8)
(39)
(36)
(4)
Nuclear refueling outage expense
(7)
(11)
4
(18)
(22)
4
Other O&M
(42)
(83)
41
(84)
(182)
99
Asset write-off and impairments
164
(342)
506
163
(345)
509
Decommissioning expense
(14)
(40)
26
(28)
(93)
65
Taxes other than income taxes
(3)
(6)
3
(12)
(12)
-
Depreciation/amortization exp.
(3)
(14)
11
(12)
(27)
15
Other income (deductions)–other
(18)
41
(59)
(31)
75
(107)
Interest exp. and other charges
(2)
(4)
2
(3)
(8)
5
Income taxes
(25)
72
(97)
(28)
56
(84)
Preferred dividend requirements
(1)
(1)
-
(1)
(1)
-
Total EWC
87
(275)
362
94
(238)
332
Total adjustments
(204)
(275)
71
(197)
(238)
40
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Appendix A-4 provides a comparative summary of OCF by business.
Appendix A-4: Consolidated operating cash flow
Second quarter and year-to-date 2022 vs. 2021
($ in millions)
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Utility
361
1,014
(653)
856
937
(81)
Parent & Other
(84)
(64)
(20)
(119)
(86)
(33)
EWC
1
(154)
155
79
(105)
184
Consolidated
278
796
(518)
816
747
69
Calculations may differ due to rounding
OCF decreased for the quarter due largely to the higher fuel and purchased power cost. Higher interest payments also contributed to the decline. These decreases were partially offset by lower severance and retention payments at EWC, lower non-capital storm restoration expenditures, and higher utility customer receipts (including the effects of weather).
B: Earnings variance analysis
Appendix B provides details of current quarter 2022 versus 2021 as-reported and adjusted earnings per share variances for Utility, Parent & Other, and EWC.
Appendix B-1: As-reported and adjusted earnings per share variance analysis (c), (d), (e)
Second quarter 2022 vs. 2021
(After-tax, per share in $)
Utility
Parent & Other
EWC
Consolidated
As-
Adjusted
As-
Adjusted
As-
reported
As-
reported
Adjusted
2021 earnings (loss)
1.62
1.62
(0.28)
(0.28)
(1.37)
(0.03)
1.34
Operating revenue less:
Fuel, fuel-related expenses and
gas purchased for resale,
Purchased power, and
Regulatory charges (credits)–net
(1.88)
0.74
(f)
-
-
(0.30)
(g)
(2.18)
0.74
Nuclear refueling outage expense
0.01
0.01
-
-
0.02
0.03
0.01
Other O&M
(0.13)
(0.13)
(h)
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.16
(i)
0.02
(0.14)
Asset write-offs and impairments
-
-
-
-
1.99
(j)
1.99
-
Decommissioning expense
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
-
0.10
(k)
0.09
(0.01)
Taxes other than income taxes
(0.07)
(0.07)
(l)
-
-
0.01
(0.06)
(0.07)
Depreciation/amortization exp.
(0.13)
(0.13)
(m)
-
-
0.05
(n)
(0.08)
(0.13)
Other income (deductions)-other
(0.02)
0.16
(o)
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.23)
(p)
(0.29)
0.12
Interest expense
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.02)
(0.02)
0.01
(0.05)
(0.06)
Income taxes–other
1.41
0.03
(q)
(0.05)
(0.05)
(r)
(0.01)
1.35
(0.02)
Share effect
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.01
0.01
(0.01)
(0.01)
-
2022 earnings (loss)
0.75
2.17
(0.39)
(0.39)
0.42
0.78
1.78
Appendix B-2: As-reported and adjusted earnings variance analysis (c), (d), (e)
Year-to-date 2022 vs. 2021
(After-tax, per share in $)
Utility
Parent & Other
EWC
Consolidated
As-
Adjusted
As-
Adjusted
As-
Reported
As-
Reported
Adjusted
2021 earnings (loss)
3.39
3.39
(0.58)
(0.58)
(1.18)
1.63
2.81
Operating revenue less:
Fuel, fuel-related expenses and
gas purchased for resale,
Purchased power, and
Regulatory charges (credits)–net
(1.46)
1.17
(f)
-
-
(0.68)
(g)
(2.14)
1.17
Nuclear refueling outage expense
0.02
0.02
-
-
0.01
0.03
0.02
Other O&M
(0.23)
(0.23)
(h)
(0.02)
(0.02)
0.39
(i)
0.14
(0.25)
Asset write-offs and impairments
-
-
-
-
2.00
(j)
2.00
-
Decommissioning expense
(0.02)
(0.02)
-
-
0.26
(k)
0.24
(0.02)
Taxes other than income taxes
(0.15)
(0.15)
(l)
-
-
0.00
(0.15)
(0.15)
Depreciation/amortization exp.
(0.24)
(0.24)
(m)
-
-
0.06
(n)
(0.18)
(0.24)
Other income (deductions)–other
(0.19)
(0.01)
(o)
(0.05)
(0.05)
(s)
(0.42)
(p)
(0.66)
(0.06)
Interest exp. and other charges
(0.10)
(0.10)
(t)
(0.05)
(0.05)
(u)
0.02
(0.13)
(0.15)
Income taxes–other
1.42
0.04
(q)
(0.05)
(0.05)
(r)
0.01
1.38
(0.01)
Share effect
(0.03)
(0.03)
0.01
0.01
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.02)
2022 earnings (loss)
2.41
3.84
(0.74)
(0.74)
0.46
2.13
3.10
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(c)
Utility operating revenue / regulatory charges and Utility income taxes-other exclude the following for the return of unprotected excess ADIT to customers (net effect is neutral to earnings) (in $ million):
2Q22
2Q21
YTD22
YTD21
16
14
33
54
(d)
Utility regulatory charges (credits) and Utility preferred dividend requirements and noncontrolling interest exclude the following for the effects of HLBV accounting and the approved deferral (net effect is neutral to earnings) (in $ million):
2Q22
2Q21
YTD222
YTD21
1
‒
2
‒
(e)
EPS effect is calculated by multiplying the pre-tax variance by the estimated income tax rate that is expected to apply and dividing by diluted average number of common shares outstanding for the prior period; income taxes–other represents income tax differences other than the tax effect of individual line items.
(f)
The second quarter and year-to-date variances included a $551 million ($413 million after-tax) regulatory charge recorded by SERI in second quarter 2022; the provision was recorded to reflect the effects of a partial settlement agreement and offer of settlement related to pending proceedings before the FERC (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). The variances also reflected items resulting from E-LA and E-TX storm cost approval and securitization. The companies recorded $59 million in revenues ($54 million after-tax) for the equity component of carrying charges on those storm costs ($46 million ($42 million after tax) associated with prior years was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). E-LA also recorded a $224 million ($117 million after-tax) regulatory provision for sharing the benefits of E-LA's securitization with customers (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings). Regulatory actions that affected variances included E-AR's FRP; E-LA's FRP; E-MS's FRP and ad valorem rider; E-NO's FRP; and E-TX's GCRR, TCRF, and DCRF. Volume / weather was also a driver. The variance also reflected a change in regulatory provisions for decommissioning items (the difference between expense and trust earnings plus costs collected in revenue, largely earnings neutral). Two items recorded in second quarter 2021 contributed to the variances: a regulatory credit for E-MS, primarily for its 2020 lookback evaluation, and a reserve adjustment for the FERC MSS-4 ROE decision. The year-to-date variance also included the first quarter 2021 reversal of an E-AR regulatory provision; partially offsetting was a regulatory provision for the true-up of E-LA and E-TX cost of debt from 2020 storms.
(g)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases were due largely to the shutdown of Palisades in May 2022 and Indian Point 3 in April 2021 and lower realized wholesale energy and capacity prices.
(h)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility other O&M was due primarily to higher power delivery expenses, higher energy efficiency costs, higher customer service center support costs, higher bad debt expense, and an increase in loss provisions. The year-to-date variance also included higher nuclear and non-nuclear generation expenses and higher legal expenses, partially offset by higher nuclear insurance refunds.
(i)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower EWC other O&M were due largely to the shutdown of Indian Point 3 in April 2021 and Palisades in May 2022. The second quarter variance was partially offset by higher severance and retention expenses.
(j)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower asset write-offs and impairments were due largely to two items. In second quarter 2022, a $166 million gain ($130 million after-tax) was recorded as a result of the sale of Palisades. In second quarter 2021, a $340 million loss ($268 million after-tax) was recorded as a result of the sale of Indian Point.
(k)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower EWC decommissioning expense were due primarily to the sale of Indian Point in May 2021.
(l)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility taxes other than income taxes were due to increases in ad valorem and franchise taxes. The year-to-date variance also reflected higher employment taxes.
(m)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from higher Utility depreciation expense were due primarily to higher plant in service.
(n)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings increases from lower EWC depreciation expense were due primarily to the shutdown of Indian Point 3 in April 2021 and Palisades in May 2022.
(o)
The second quarter and year-to-date as-reported earnings decreases from lower Utility other income (deductions) reflected a few drivers. In second quarter 2022, three items were recorded as a result of E-LA securitization: (a) a $32 million reduction to interest and investment income (loss) was recorded to account for LURC's 1% beneficial interest in the trust established as part of the securitization (considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings); (b) an adjustment to AFUDC-equity for the approved equity component of carrying costs on 2020 storms not previously recorded (the portion relating to prior years was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings), and (c) higher intercompany dividend income related to the new intercompany investment in preferred stock resulting from E-LA's securitization compared to the previous affiliate preferred investment that was liquidated (offset in P&O). The variances also reflected lower non-service pension costs. The year-to-date variance also reflected changes in decommissioning trust fund returns (based on regulatory treatment, decommissioning-related variances are largely earnings neutral).
(p)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from lower EWC other income (deductions) were due largely to the absence of earnings from nuclear decommissioning trust funds that were transferred in the sale of Indian Point in May 2021 and the performance of Palisades decommissioning trust investments. The decrease was partially offset by lower non-service pension costs.
(q)
The second quarter and year-to-date as-reported increases from Utility income taxes were due largely to a second quarter 2022 $283 million income tax benefit related to securitization financing of Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Zeta, Winter Storm Uri, and a portion of Hurricane Ida (this item was considered an adjustment and excluded from adjusted earnings).
(r)
The second quarter and year-to-date earnings decreases from Parent & Other income taxes reflected a reversal of a $9 million valuation allowance related to the interest expense limitation recorded in second quarter 2021.
(s)
The year-to-date earnings decrease from Parent & Other other income (deductions) was largely due to lower intercompany dividend income related to the new intercompany investment in preferred stock resulting from E-LA's securitization compared to the previous affiliate preferred investment that was liquidated (offset in Utility).
(t)
The year-to-date earnings decrease from higher Utility interest expense was due primarily to higher debt balances.
(u)
The year-to-date earnings decrease from higher Parent & Other interest expense was due primarily to higher debt balances and intercompany guarantee activity.
Utility as-reported operating revenue less fuel, fuel-related
2022 vs. 2021 ($ EPS)
2Q
YTD
Volume/weather
0.52
0.47
Retail electric price
0.25
0.57
2Q22 increase in provision for potential refunds in SERI complaints
(2.02)
(2.02)
2Q22 provision for customer sharing of securitization benefits
(0.81)
(0.81)
2Q22 reg. provisions for true-up of E-LA and E-TX equity carrying costs on 2020 storms
0.26
0.26
1Q22 reg. provisions for true-up of E-LA and E-TX cost of debt from 2020 storms
0.02
0.07
2Q21 reg. credit for E-MS
(0.07)
(0.07)
2Q21 MSS-4 ROE reserve adj.
(0.05)
(0.05)
1Q21 reversal of reg. provision for
-
(0.16)
Reg. provisions for decommissioning items
0.02
0.23
Other, including Grand Gulf recovery
‒
0.05
Total
(1.88)
(1.46)
C: Utility operating and financial measures
Appendix C provides comparative summaries of Utility operating and financial measures.
Appendix C: Utility operating and financial measures
Second quarter and year-to-date 2022 vs. 2021
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2022
2021
%
% Weather
2022
2021
%
% Weather
GWh sold
Residential
9,493
8,487
11.9
0.2
17,946
17,150
4.6
(1.7)
Commercial
7,203
6,731
7.0
4.7
13,474
12,842
4.9
5.0
Governmental
641
616
4.1
3.1
1,226
1,197
2.4
1.8
Industrial
13,480
12,640
6.6
6.6
25,976
24,378
6.6
6.6
Total retail sales
30,817
28,474
8.2
4.2
58,622
55,567
5.5
3.6
Wholesale
3,920
4,716
(16.9)
7,562
9,016
(16.1)
Total sales
34,737
33,190
4.7
66,184
64,583
2.5
Number of electric retail customers
Residential
2,554,001
2,542,264
0.5
Commercial
366,044
362,681
0.9
Governmental
18,054
17,867
1.0
Industrial
43,490
43,282
0.5
Total retail customers
2,981,589
2,966,094
0.5
Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh
$21.74
$21.81
(0.3)
$21.39
$21.04
1.7
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(v)
The effects of weather were estimated using heating degree days and cooling degree days for the period from certain locations within each jurisdiction and comparing to "normal" weather based on 20-year historical data. The models used to estimate weather are updated periodically and are subject to change.
For the quarter, retail sales volume increased across all customer classes, including the effect of hotter weather on residential and commercial sales. The increase in industrial usage was due to an increase in demand from expansion projects, primarily in the chemicals, transportation, and petroleum refining industries, an increase in demand from cogeneration customers, and an increase in demand from existing customers, primarily in the chemicals and pulp and paper industries as a result of prior year temporary plant shutdowns. The increase in weather-adjusted commercial usage was primarily due to an increase in customers and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses in second quarter 2021.
D: EWC operating and financial measures
Appendix D-1 provides a comparative summary of EWC operating and financial measures.
Appendix D-1: EWC operating and financial measures
Second quarter and year-to-date 2022 vs. 2021
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Owned capacity (MW) (w)
394
1,205
(67)
394
1,205
(67)
GWh billed
1,371
2,687
(49)
3,595
7,099
(49)
EWC Nuclear Fleet
Capacity factor
81 %
94 %
(14)
93 %
97 %
(4)
GWh billed
975
2,356
(59)
2,741
6,344
(57)
Production cost per MWh
$29.61
$27.51
8
$26.93
$21.82
23
Average energy/capacity revenue per MWh
$30.50
$48.89
(38)
$49.00
$50.87
(4)
Calculations may differ due to rounding
(w)
2022 excludes the Palisades plant (811 MW) which was shut down on May 20, 2022.
Appendix D-2 provides a comparative summary of EWC adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).
Appendix D-2: EWC adjusted EBITDA - reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures
Second quarter and year-to-date 2022 vs. 2021
($ in millions)
Second quarter
Year-to-date
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Net income (loss)
87
(275)
362
95
(237)
332
Add back: interest expense
2
4
(2)
3
8
(5)
Add back: income taxes
25
(72)
97
28
(56)
84
Add back: depreciation and amortization
3
14
(11)
12
27
(15)
Subtract: interest and investment income
(24)
50
(74)
(41)
97
(139)
Add back: decommissioning expense
14
40
(26)
28
93
(65)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
156
(338)
494
207
(262)
469
Calculations may differ due to rounding
E: Consolidated financial measures
Appendix E provides comparative financial measures. Financial measures in this table include those calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as well as those that are considered non-GAAP financial measures.
Appendix E: GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures
Second quarter 2022 vs. 2021 (See appendix G for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures)
For 12 months ending June 30
2022
2021
Change
GAAP measure
As-reported ROE
10.8 %
11.6 %
(0.8) %
Non-GAAP measure
Adjusted ROE
11.3 %
11.3 %
-
As of June 30 ($ in millions, except where noted)
2022
2021
Change
GAAP measures
Cash and cash equivalents
580
687
(107)
Available revolver capacity
4,191
4,125
66
Commercial paper
1,398
866
532
Total debt
26,923
25,435
1,488
Securitization debt
336
114
222
Debt to capital
69.1 %
69.5 %
(0.4) %
Off-balance sheet liabilities:
Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share
3
12
(9)
Total off-balance sheet liabilities
3
12
(9)
Storm escrow balances
323
72
251
Non-GAAP measures ($ in millions, except where noted)
Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt
68.8 %
69.4 %
(0.6) %
Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt
68.4 %
68.9 %
(0.5) %
Gross liquidity
4,771
4,812
(41)
Net liquidity
3,373
3,946
(573)
Net liquidity, including storm escrow balances
3,697
4,018
(322)
Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt
20.9 %
22.4 %
(1.5) %
FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt
10.9 %
9.8 %
1.1 %
FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with the exit of EWC
11.1 %
10.8 %
0.4 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
F: Definitions and abbreviations and acronyms
Appendix F-1 provides definitions of certain operating measures, as well as GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.
Appendix F-1: Definitions
Utility operating and financial measures
GWh sold
Total number of GWh sold to retail and wholesale customers
Number of electric retail customers
Average number of electric customers over the period
Other O&M and refueling outage expense per MWh
Other operation and maintenance expense plus nuclear refueling outage expense per MWh of total sales
EWC operating and financial measures
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
Earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, and excluding decommissioning expense
Capacity factor
Normalized percentage of the period that the nuclear plants generate power
GWh billed
Total number of GWh billed to customers and financially-settled instruments
Owned capacity (MW)
Installed capacity owned by EWC
Production cost per MWh
Fuel and other O&M expenses according to accounting standards that directly relate to the production of electricity per MWh (based on net generation)
Financial measures – GAAP
As-reported ROE
12-months rolling net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by avg. common equity
Debt of joint ventures – Entergy's share
Entergy's share of debt issued by business joint ventures at EWC
Debt to capital
Total debt divided by total capitalization
Available revolver capacity
Amount of undrawn capacity remaining on corporate and subsidiary revolvers
Securitization debt
Debt on the balance sheet associated with securitization bonds that is secured by certain future customer collections
Total debt
Sum of short-term and long-term debt, notes payable and commercial paper, and finance leases on the balance sheet
Financial measures – non-GAAP
Adjusted EPS
As-reported EPS excluding adjustments
Adjusted ROE
12-months rolling adjusted net income attributable to Entergy Corp. divided by avg. common equity
Adjustments
Unusual or non-recurring items or events or other items or events that management believes do not reflect the ongoing business of Entergy, such as the results of the EWC segment, significant tax items, and other items such as certain costs, expenses, or other specified items
Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt
Total debt divided by total capitalization, excluding securitization debt
FFO
OCF less AFUDC-borrowed funds, working capital items in OCF (receivables, fuel inventory, accounts payable, taxes accrued, interest accrued, and other working capital accounts), and securitization regulatory charges
FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt
12-months rolling FFO as a percentage of end of period total debt excl. securitization debt
FFO to debt, excl. securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with the exit of EWC
12-months rolling FFO excluding return of unprotected excess ADIT and severance and retention payments associated with the exit of EWC as a percentage of end of period total debt excluding securitization debt
Gross liquidity
Sum of cash and available revolver capacity
Net debt to net capital, excl. securitization debt
Total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total capitalization less cash and cash equivalents, excluding securitization debt
Net liquidity
Sum of cash and available revolver capacity less commercial paper borrowing
Net liquidity, including storm escrows
Sum of cash, available revolver capacity, and escrow accounts available for certain storm expenses, less commercial paper borrowing
Parent debt to total debt, excl. securitization debt
Entergy Corp. debt, incl. amounts drawn on credit revolver and commercial paper facilities, as a percent of consolidated total debt, excl. securitization debt
Appendix F-2 explains abbreviations and acronyms used in the quarterly earnings materials.
Appendix F-2: Abbreviations and acronyms
ADIT
AFUDC
AFUDC – borrowed funds
ALJ
AMI
APSC
ARO
ATM
bps
CCCT
CCGT
CCNO
CFO
COD
DCRF
DOE
DSM
E-AR
E-LA
E-MS
E-NO
E-TX
EBITDA
EPS
ETR
EWC
FERC
FFO
FIN 48
GAAP
GCRR
Grand Gulf or GGNS
HLBV
IIRR-G
Accumulated deferred income taxes
Allowance for funds used during construction
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
Administrative law judge
Advanced metering infrastructure
Arkansas Public Service Commission
Asset retirement obligation
At the market equity issuance program
Basis points
Combined cycle combustion turbine
Combined cycle gas turbine
Council of the City of New Orleans
Cash from operations
Commercial operation date
Distribution cost recovery factor
U.S. Department of Energy
Demand side management
Entergy Arkansas, LLC
Entergy Louisiana, LLC
Entergy Mississippi, LLC
Entergy New Orleans, LLC
Entergy Texas, Inc.
Earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization
Engineering, procurement, and construction
Earnings per share
Entergy Corporation
Entergy Wholesale Commodities
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Funds from operations
FASB Interpretation No.48, "Accounting for Uncertainty in Income Taxes"
Formula rate plan
U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Generation Cost Recovery Rider
Unit 1 of Grand Gulf Nuclear Station (nuclear), 90% owned or leased by SERI
Hypothetical liquidation at book value
Infrastructure investment recovery rider - gas
Indian Point 3
IPEC or
IRAR
ISES 2
LTM
LURC
MISO
Moody's
MPSC
MTEP
Nelson 6
NDT
NRC
NYSE
OCAPS
OCF
OpCo
OPEB
Other O&M
Palisades
PPA
RFP
ROE
RS Cogen
RSP
S&P
SEC
SERI
TCRF
UPSA
WACC
Indian Point Energy Center Unit 3 (nuclear)
Indian Point Energy Center (nuclear)
Interim rate adjustment rider
Unit 2 of Independence Steam Electric Station (coal)
Louisiana Public Service Commission
Last twelve months
Louisiana Utility Restoration Corporation
Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc.
Moody's Investor Service
Mississippi Public Service Commission
MISO Transmission Expansion Plan
Unit 6 of Roy S. Nelson plant (coal)
Nuclear decommissioning trust
U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
New York Stock Exchange
Orange County Advanced Power Station
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
Utility operating company
Other post-employment benefits
Other non-fuel operation and maintenance expense
Parent & Other
Palisades Power Plant (nuclear) (shut down May 2022, sold June 2022)
Performance Management Rider
Power purchase agreement or purchased power agreement
Public Utility Commission of Texas
Request for proposals
Return on equity
RS Cogen facility (CCGT cogeneration)
Rate Stabilization Plan (E-LA Gas)
Standard & Poor's
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
System Energy Resources, Inc.
Transmission cost recovery factor
Unit Power Sales Agreement
Weighted-average cost of capital
G: Other GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
Appendix G-1, Appendix G-2, and Appendix G-3 provide reconciliations of various non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measure.
Appendix G-1: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – ROE
(LTM $ in millions except where noted)
Second quarter
2022
2021
As-reported net income (loss) attributable to Entergy Corporation
(A)
1,226
1,238
Adjustments
(B)
(56)
32
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
(A-B)
1,282
1,206
Average common equity (average of beginning and ending balances)
(C)
11,300
10,657
As-reported ROE
(A/C)
10.8 %
11.6 %
Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)
[(A-B)/C]
11.3 %
11.3 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Appendix G-2: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – debt ratios excluding securitization debt; gross liquidity; net liquidity; net liquidity, including storm escrows
($ in millions except where noted)
Second quarter
2022
2021
Total debt
(A)
26,923
25,435
Less securitization debt
(B)
336
114
Total debt, excluding securitization debt
(C)
26,587
25,321
Less cash and cash equivalents
(D)
580
687
Net debt, excluding securitization debt
(E)
26,007
24,634
Commercial paper
(F)
1,398
866
Total capitalization
(G)
38,961
36,577
Less securitization debt
(B)
336
114
Total capitalization, excluding securitization debt
(H)
38,625
36,463
Less cash and cash equivalents
(D)
580
687
Net capital, excluding securitization debt
(I)
38,045
35,777
Debt to capital
(A/G)
69.1 %
69.5 %
Debt to capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP)
(C/H)
68.8 %
69.4 %
Net debt to net capital, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP)
(E/I)
68.4 %
68.9 %
Available revolver capacity
(J)
4,191
4,125
Storm escrows
(K)
323
72
Gross liquidity (non-GAAP)
(D+J)
4,771
4,812
Net liquidity (non-GAAP)
(D+J-F)
3,373
3,946
Net liquidity, including storm escrows (non-GAAP)
(D+J-F+K)
3,697
4,018
Entergy Corporation notes:
Due July 2022
-
650
Due September 2025
800
800
Due September 2026
750
750
Due June 2028
650
650
Due June 2030
600
600
Due June 2031
650
650
Due June 2050
600
600
Total Entergy Corporation notes
(L)
4,050
4,700
Revolver draw
(M)
150
150
Unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts
(N)
(46)
(52)
Total parent debt
(F+L+M+N)
5,552
5,664
Parent debt to total debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP)
[(F+L+M+N)/C]
20.9 %
22.4 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
Appendix G-3: Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures – FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt; FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with the exit of EWC
($ in millions except where noted)
Second quarter
2022
2021
Total debt
(A)
26,923
25,435
Less securitization debt
(B)
336
114
Total debt, excluding securitization debt
(C)
26,587
25,321
Net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM
(D)
2,370
1,988
AFUDC – borrowed funds, LTM
(E)
(27)
(38)
Working capital items in net cash flow provided by operating activities, LTM:
Receivables
(155)
(263)
Fuel inventory
18
9
Accounts payable
444
45
Taxes accrued
48
93
Interest accrued
(22)
3
Deferred fuel costs
(847)
(369)
Other working capital accounts
(104)
(166)
Securitization regulatory charges, LTM
67
119
Total
(F)
(551)
(529)
FFO, LTM (non-GAAP)
(G)=(D+E-F)
2,894
2,479
FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt (non-GAAP)
(G/C)
10.9 %
9.8 %
Estimated return of unprotected excess ADIT, LTM
(H)
62
83
Severance and retention payments associated with exit of EWC, LTM pre-tax
(I)
-
160
FFO to debt, excluding securitization debt, return of unprotected excess ADIT, and severance and retention payments associated with the exit of EWC (non-GAAP)
[(G+H+I)/(C)]
11.1 %
10.8 %
Calculations may differ due to rounding
