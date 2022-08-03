Liminal Announces Ken Allen as Principal Advisor

Liminal continues to expand its Principal Advisors team with extensive experience in growth markets, strategy, and digital identity solutions.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Liminal announces Ken Allen joining their elite team of Principal Advisors. The leading consulting and advisory firm in digital identity guides clients through every rite of passage, from market entry, fundraising, and strategic evaluations to early company ideation and expansion through exit. The addition to Liminal's team is a direct result of the organization's focused commitment in partnering with globally recognized leaders who play a key role in accelerating innovation and growth in an evolving marketplace. Ken brings decades of experience and passion focused on the use of digital processes and services, coupled with utilization of mobile devices to improve the lives of people and to deliver customer-friendly experiences.

Liminal Logo (PRNewsfoto/Liminal Strategy Partners, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"We feel incredibly privileged to welcome Ken to Liminal's team of Principal Advisors," said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. "Ken contributes expertise spanning across multiple verticals and demonstrable leadership in driving growth in both small and large companies. His passion for creating and delivering best-in-class user experiences is unrivaled. We look forward to collaborating with Ken on our go-to-market and delivering unparalleled service to our clients."

Ken Allen is a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading strategy through execution. He brings decades of experience in re-inventing products, solutions, platforms, and teams to compete and lead in growth markets. Ken is an investor and board member with over 20 years of experience advising CEOs and executives in early and growth-stage companies on their growth ambitions. He has held leadership roles in companies that include Western Union, Capital One, Socure, and Equifax. Ken holds a B.A. in finance from the Metropolitan State University of Denver and an M.B.A. from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

"I'm a firm believer that with proactive use of modern technology and first-principle design aspects, a precise balance of user experience with business controls can create unique and differentiated value," said Ken Allen. "This is an incredibly opportune time to evolve digital transformation journeys predicated on identity solutions. I am proud to join Liminal's mission in propelling the growth of this sector across different industry verticals and look forward to what we will be able to accomplish together."

ABOUT LIMINAL:

Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high-impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle. We've advised many of the world's most innovative business leaders, investors, and government officials on building, buying, and investing in the next generation of integrated digital identity platforms and technologies. As a result, our clients trust us to set strategic direction in light of radically evolving ecosystem dynamics, pursue new growth strategies, capitalize on M&A opportunities, and optimize deal flow. We see the solutions to these complex digital challenges not as a 'what' but as a 'how.' We don't just tell you about the destination, we show you how to get there.

Contact: Kristen Grazia

Contact email: kristen.grazia@liminal.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liminal Strategy Partners, LLC