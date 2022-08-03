Special Olympics Illinois #ChiDuckyDerby Returns to Chicago River on August 4

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 4, at 1 p.m., tens of thousands of rubber ducks will splash into the Chicago River off the Columbus Bridge for the 2022 Chicago Ducky Derby presented by Jewel-Osco, benefitting Special Olympics Illinois.

More than 70,000 rubber ducks will splash into the Chicago River on August 4. The Chicago Ducky Derby presented by Jewel-Osco benefits the more than 21,000 athletes who compete in Special Olympics Illinois. (Photo: Special Olympics Illinois) (PRNewswire)

Ducks are available to adopt for $5 at www.chicagoduckyderby.com and in person on race day beginning at 9 a.m. at 401 N. Michigan Avenue. Sales close 30 minutes prior to the 1:00 p.m. Splashdown or until sold out. Upon selling out, donations are accepted here. The Family Festival begins at 10 a.m. in Pioneer Court, featuring games, prizes, and live entertainment.

Chicago Ducky Derby is a signature fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois. Proceeds help provide year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development to more than 21,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state. In 2021, this event raised more than $400,000. This year, Special Olympics Illinois aims to sell 75,000 rubber ducks.

Special Olympics Illinois athlete, Kyle Tuckey, of Palatine, Illinois, serves as the 2022 Duck Ambassador raising the winning duck at the finish line. He began with Special Olympics Illinois 20 years ago, at eight. He has competed in track and field, soccer, softball, basketball, golf, and snowshoeing. He represented Illinois at June's Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, earning both gold and bronze medals in gymnastics.

He uses the skills learned as an Athlete Leader into his job as a service ambassador for United Airlines at O'Hare Airport.

This year's grand prize is an all-new Chevy Equinox courtesy of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers. Other prizes include a Royal Caribbean cruise, $2,500 cash prize, and tickets to Windy City Smokeout.

The success of the Chicago Ducky Derby is dependent on sales teams. Join the conversation online with #ChiDuckyDerby.

2022 Chicago Ducky Derby Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Jewel-Osco

Platinum Sponsor: Gallagher

Bronze Sponsors: Chicago Office Movers, Navy Pier

Event Sponsors: In Search of a Cure, Marina Cartage, Sasser Family Companies, Teamsters Local 731

Splashdown Sponsor: Reyes Coca Cola Bottling

Official Finish Line Sponsor: City Cruises anchored by Hornblower

Media Sponsors: Fox 32 Chicago, iHeart Media, LITE FM, and The Chicago Sun-Times

Prize Sponsors: Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy Dealers, Royal Caribbean, Lettuce Entertain You

Learn about Special Olympics Illinois at www.soill.org or Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(PRNewsfoto/Special Olympics Illinois) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Special Olympics Illinois