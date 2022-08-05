CMS Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend on Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

JACKSON, Mich., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a dividend on the 4.200% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C of the Corporation.

CMS Energy Logo
CMS Energy Logo(PRNewswire)

The following dividend is payable Oct. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 1, 2022: $0.2625 per depositary share.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energy-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-cumulative-redeemable-perpetual-preferred-stock-301600984.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.