PIEDMONT ORTHOPEDICS | ORTHOATLANTA OPENS NEW LOCATION IN CARTERSVILLE

OrthoAtlanta Cartersville provides expanded orthopedic and sports medicine care to residents in the Cartersville and surrounding areas.

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta has opened its newest location, Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Cartersville. Conveniently located next to the Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Cartersville is part of a fast-growing corridor of services in the Cartersville area.

Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Cartersville (PRNewswire)

One of 18 locations across the greater Atlanta area, OrthoAtlanta Cartersville provides expert orthopedic and sports medicine care to those who work and live in Bartow County and beyond, including Cartersville, Acworth, Emerson, Rockmart, Dallas, Stilesboro and Rome areas.

Announcing the addition of the new Cartersville location, OrthoAtlanta Medical Director, Michael J. Behr, MD, said, "OrthoAtlanta Cartersville brings a new level of care to those living and working in Cartersville and the surrounding areas. Partnered with the Piedmont Cartersville hospital, OrthoAtlanta is proud to bring expert specialty care including sports medicine, foot and ankle orthopedic care and surgery as well as non-operative back and spine care and treatment."

"It is our goal at Piedmont Cartersville to provide high-quality, patient-centered care and that means offering a full spectrum of services – of which orthopedics are an important and essential part," said Chris Mosley, CEO of Piedmont Cartersville. "We are excited to work with our partners at OrthoAtlanta to be able to provide care close to home for those requiring orthopedic services."

OrthoAtlanta physicians serving the Cartersville location include Sudhir Belagaje, M.D., orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon, Yong Lee, M.D., physiatrist, and Richard Maguire, M.D., orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine.

For more information please visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com.

About OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With over 50 physicians serving in 18 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, six MRI imaging centers and workers' compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.

For more information, visit www.OrthoAtlanta.com, or email pr@orthoatlanta.com.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia's growth through safe, high-quality care close to home – an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. Every year, we have over 30 million visits to Piedmont.org, more than 450,000 appointments scheduled online by patients and over 100,000 virtual visits. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Today our organization is supported by a work force of more than 37,000 who care for 3.4 million patients across 1,400 locations and serving communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia's population. This includes 22 hospitals, including three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 2,800 Piedmont Clinic members. Piedmont has provided $1.4 billion in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve over the past five years. In 2022, Forbes ranked us No. 166 on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In 2021, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that rates hospitals on safety, awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia.

For more information visit piedmont.org.

