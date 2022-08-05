RORY GALLAGHER'S "DEUCE" - SOPHOMORE ALBUM 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION BOX SET IS SET FOR RELEASE SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

ALL FORMATS AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER HERE

4CD Deluxe Box Set, 2CD, Limited Edition 3LP,

Limited Edition 1LP Coloured Vinyl (D2C),

Deluxe Digital HD and Deluxe Digital Standard

Formats : 4CD / 2CD / 3LP / 1LP Colour (D2C) / Digital HD & SD

Release Date: September 30, 2022

Label: UMC

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Rory Gallagher's "Deuce" sophomore solo album from 1971, a deluxe CD boxset will be released by UMC on Friday September 30th. The album is available to pre-order from https://rorygallagher.lnk.to/Deuce_50

RORY GALLAGHER’S “DEUCE” - SOPHOMORE ALBUM 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION BOX SET (PRNewswire)

The extensive celebratory release digs deep into the Rory Gallagher Archives and will include a new mix of the original album, twenty-eight previously unreleased alternate takes, a six-song 1972 BBC Radio 'In Concert', and seven Radio Bremen radio session tracks. The package will contain a 64-page hardback book with a foreword by Johnny Marr of The Smiths, unseen images by the late Mick Rock, essays, and memorabilia from the album recording. The 2CD and 3LP will be cut down versions from the deluxe box and there will be a special D2C 1LP of the "BBC In Concert – Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972."

"There was one day when I was playing along with the Deuce album which

was a complete turning point for me as a guitar player"

– Johnny Marr

Released in November 1971, just six months after his eponymous solo debut, Rory Gallagher's second album, Deuce, was the summation of all that he'd promised in the wake of Taste's collapse. Rory wanted to capture the feeling of a live performance, so he would look to record immediately after live concerts while keeping production to a minimum.

He chose Tangerine Studios, a small reggae studio, in Dalston in East London, due it's history with legendary producer Joe Meek. With Gerry McAvoy on bass guitar and Wilgar Campbell on drums, the album was engineered by Robin Sylvester and produced by Rory. Deuce features many Rory highlights, from the blistering Crest Of A Wave to the Celtic-infused I'm Not Awake Yet.

When asked "How does it feel to be the best guitarist in the world,"

Jimi replied, "I don't know, why don't you go and ask Rory Gallagher."

– Jimi Hendrix

"There are a million guys who sound like Stevie Ray Vaughan, but I never heard

anybody who could really pull off sounding like Rory Gallagher."

– Slash

"As soon as I heard Cradle Rock, I was hooked. I thought,

'This is what I want to be when I grow up'."

– Joe Bonamassa

"I really liked Rory, he was fine guitarist and singer and lovely man."

– Jimmy Page

"He was a magician. He's one of the very few people of that time who could make his guitar do anything it seemed. It just seemed to be magic. I remember looking at that battered Stratocaster and thinking "how does that come out of there?"

– Brian May

"A beautiful man and an amazing guitar player."

– The Edge

"An amazing player, very spirited. Rory had a particular sound using

that Stratocaster and he really got it because of the brute force in the

way that he played. He just had such a passion about it."

– Joe Satriani

FORMATS / TRACK LIST

4CD BOX SET

CD1

Used to Be - 50th Anniversary Edition

I'm Not Awake Yet - 50th Anniversary Edition

Don't Know Where I'm Going - 50th Anniversary Edition

Maybe I Will - 50th Anniversary Edition

Whole Lot of People - 50th Anniversary Edition

In Your Town - 50th Anniversary Edition

Should've Learnt My Lesson - 50th Anniversary Edition

There's a Light - 50th Anniversary Edition

Out of My Mind - 50th Anniversary Edition

Crest of a Wave - 50th Anniversary Edition

CD2

Used to Be - Alternate Take 1

Used to Be - Alternate Take 2

I'm Not Awake Yet - Alternate Take 1

Don't Know Where I'm Going - Alternate Take 1

Maybe I Will - Alternate Take 1

Maybe I Will - Alternate Take 2

Maybe I Will - Alternate Take 3

Maybe I Will - Alternate Take 4

Maybe I Will - Alternate Take 5

Whole Lot of People - Electric Alternate Take 1

Whole Lot of People - 6 String Acoustic Alternate Take 1

Whole Lot Of People - Deuce Album Session / Alternative Acoustic Take / 1971 *

Whole Lot of People - 12 String Acoustic Alternate Take 1

In Your Town - Alternate Take 1

In Your Town - Alternate Take 2

In Your Town - Alternate Take 3

CD3

In Your Town - Alternate Take 4

Should've Learnt My Lesson - Deuce Album Session / Alternative Acoustic Take / 1971*

Should've Learnt My Lesson - Deuce Album Session Outtake / 1971*

Should've Learnt My Lesson - Alternate Take 2

Should've Learnt My Lesson - Alternate Take 3

There's A Light - Alternate Take 1

There's A Light - Alternate Take 2

There's A Light - Alternate Take 3

Out of My Mind - Alternate Take 1

Out of My Mind - Alternate Take 2

Out of My Mind - Alternate Take 3

Crest of a Wave - Alternate Take 1

Crest of a Wave - Alternate Take 2

Don't Know Where I'm Going - Home Demo

Maybe I Will - Home Demo

Should've Learnt My Lesson - Home Demo

CD4

Should've Learnt My Lesson - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Crest of a Wave - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

I Could've Had Religion - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

For The Last Time - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Messin' With The Kid - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Don't Know Where I'm Going - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Pistol Slapper Blues - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Used To Be - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

Should've Learnt My Lesson - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

Out Of My Mind - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

I Could've Had Religion - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

Crest Of A Wave - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

Messin' With The Kid - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

2CD

CD1

Used to Be - 50th Anniversary Edition

I'm Not Awake Yet - 50th Anniversary Edition

Don't Know Where I'm Going - 50th Anniversary Edition

Maybe I Will - 50th Anniversary Edition

Whole Lot of People - 50th Anniversary Edition

In Your Town - 50th Anniversary Edition

Should've Learnt My Lesson - 50th Anniversary Edition

There's a Light - 50th Anniversary Edition

Out of My Mind - 50th Anniversary Edition

Crest of a Wave - 50th Anniversary Edition

CD2

Used to Be - Alternate Take 1

I'm Not Awake Yet - Alternate Take 1

Maybe I Will - Alternate Take 1

Whole Lot of People - 12 String Acoustic Alternate Take 1

In Your Town - Alternate Take 3

Should've Learnt My Lesson - Alternate Take 3

There's A Light - Alternate Take 1

Out of My Mind - Alternate Take 3

Crest of a Wave - Alternate Take 2

Should've Learnt My Lesson - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Crest of a Wave - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

I Could've Had Religion - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

For The Last Time - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Messin' With The Kid - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Don't Know Where I'm Going - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Pistol Slapper Blues - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

3LP

Side A

Used to Be - 50th Anniversary Edition

I'm Not Awake Yet - 50th Anniversary Edition

Don't Know Where I'm Going - 50th Anniversary Edition

Maybe I Will - 50th Anniversary Edition

Whole Lot of People - 50th Anniversary Edition

Side B

In Your Town - 50th Anniversary Edition

Should've Learnt My Lesson - 50th Anniversary Edition

There's a Light - 50th Anniversary Edition

Out of My Mind - 50th Anniversary Edition

Crest of a Wave - 50th Anniversary Edition

Side C

Used to Be - Alternate Take 1

I'm Not Awake Yet - Alternate Take 1

Maybe I Will - Alternate Take 1

Whole Lot of People - 12 string acoustic Alternate Take 1

Side D

In Your Town - Alternate Take 3

Should've Learnt My Lesson - Alternate Take 3

There's A Light - Alternate Take 1

Out of My Mind - Alternate Take 3

Side E

Crest of a Wave - Alternate Take 2

Crest of a Wave - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Don't Know Where I'm Going - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

I Could've Had Religion - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Side F

Should've Learnt My Lesson - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

For The Last Time - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Messin' With The Kid - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

Pistol Slapper Blues - Radio Bremen 21/12/1971

1LP Colour (D2C)

Side A

Used To Be - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

Should've Learnt My Lesson - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

Out Of My Mind - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

Side B

I Could've Had Religion - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

Crest Of A Wave - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

Messin' With The Kid - BBC In Concert - Live at The Paris Theatre, 13 January 1972

RORY GALLAGHER – ONLINE

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

(PRNewsfoto/Geffen/UMe) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UMe