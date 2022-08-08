Dominion Energy Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings

Second-quarter 2022 GAAP reported net loss of $0.58 per share

Second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $0.77 per share

Company initiates third-quarter 2022 operating earnings guidance of $0.98 to $1.13 per share

Company affirms full-year 2022 operating earnings guidance as well as other long-term earnings and dividend guidance

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) today announced an unaudited net loss determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, of $453 million ($0.58 per share) compared with net income of $285 million ($0.33 per share) for the same period in 2021.

Operating earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were $658 million ($0.77 per share), compared to operating earnings of $628 million ($0.76 per share) for the same period in 2021.

The difference between GAAP and operating earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022, reflect the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities, gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds, charges associated with the sale of Kewaunee nuclear power station, regulated asset retirements and other adjustments.

Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items. Details of operating earnings as compared to prior periods, business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on Schedules 1, 2, 3 and 4 of this release.

Guidance

Dominion Energy expects third-quarter operating earnings in the range of $0.98 to $1.13 per share.

The company affirms its full-year 2022 operating earnings guidance range of $3.95 to $4.25 per share. The company also affirms its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance.

Important note to investors regarding operating, reported earnings

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company's incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's fundamental earnings power.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or extreme weather events and other natural disasters. Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 15 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to safely providing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy and to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

federal, state and local legislative and regulatory developments; changes to regulated rates collected by Dominion Energy; timing and receipt of regulatory approvals necessary for planned construction or expansion projects and compliance with conditions associated with such regulatory approvals; the inability to complete planned construction projects within time frames initially anticipated; risks and uncertainties that may impact the ability to develop and construct the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) Commercial Project within the currently proposed timeline, or at all, and consistent with current cost estimates along with the ability to recover such costs from customers; changes to federal, state and local environmental laws and regulations, including those related to climate change; cost of environmental strategy and compliance, including cost related to climate change; changes in implementation and enforcement practices of regulators relating to environmental standards and litigation exposure for remedial activities; changes in operating, maintenance and construction costs; additional competition in Dominion Energy's industries; changes in demand for Dominion Energy's services; receipt of approvals for, and timing of, closing dates for acquisitions and divestitures; impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, transfers of assets by Dominion Energy to joint ventures, and retirements of assets based on asset portfolio reviews; the expected timing and likelihood of the completion of the proposed sale of Hope, including the ability to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals and the terms and conditions of such regulatory approvals; adverse outcomes in litigation matters or regulatory proceedings; fluctuations in interest rates; fluctuations in currency exchange rates of the Euro or Danish Krone associated with the CVOW Commercial Project; changes in rating agency requirements or credit ratings and their effect on availability and cost of capital; and capital market conditions, including the availability of credit and the ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms. Other risk factors are detailed from time to time in Dominion Energy's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dominion Energy, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income* Unaudited (GAAP Based) (millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











Operating Revenue $ 3,596 $ 3,038

$ 7,875 $ 6,908











Operating Expenses









Electric fuel and other energy-related purchases 730 487

1,408 1,037 Purchased electric capacity 16 25

29 36 Purchased gas 202 121

847 605 Other operations and maintenance1 2,036 1,216

3,052 2,298 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 695 604

1,393 1,212 Other taxes 235 222

488 479 Total operating expenses 3,914 2,675

7,217 5,667











Income (loss) from operations (318) 363

658 1,241











Other income (expense)2 (204) 377

(78) 744 Interest and related charges 47 518

221 571











Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests

before income tax expense (benefit) (569) 222

359 1,414











Income tax expense (benefit) (117) (47)

119 165











Net Income (loss) from continuing operations including noncontrolling interests (452) 269

240 1,249











Net Income (loss) from discontinued operations including noncontrolling interests (1) 26

18 54











Net Income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ (453) $ 295

$ 258 $ 1,303 Noncontrolling interests - 10

- 10











Net Income (Loss) attributable to Dominion Energy $ (453) $ 285

$ 258 $ 1,293











Reported Income (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ (0.58) $ 0.30

$ 0.23 $ 1.49 Reported Income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations - diluted - 0.03

0.02 0.07 Reported Income (Loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.58) $ 0.33

$ 0.25 $ 1.56 Average shares outstanding, diluted 818.4 806.6

815.9 806.3













1) Includes impairment of assets and other charges and losses on sales of assets. 2) Includes earnings from equity method investees. * The notes contained in Dominion Energy's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K are an integral part of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Schedule 1 - Segment Reported and Operating Earnings























Unaudited













(millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30,







2022

2021

Change

















REPORTED EARNINGS1





$ (453)

$ 285

$ (738)

















Pre-tax loss (income)2 1,383

474

909 Income tax2 (272)

(131)

(141) Adjustments to reported earnings 1,111

343

768

















OPERATING EARNINGS $ 658

$ 628

$ 30 By segment:









Dominion Energy Virginia 440

431

9 Gas Distribution 125

95

30 Dominion Energy South Carolina 124

84

40 Contracted Assets 20

104

(84) Corporate and Other (51)

(86)

35







$ 658

$ 628

$ 30



































Earnings Per Share (EPS):3









REPORTED EARNINGS 1





$ (0.58)

$ 0.33

$ (0.91) Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 1.35

0.43

0.92 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 0.77

$ 0.76

$ 0.01 By segment:









Dominion Energy Virginia 0.54

0.53

0.01 Gas Distribution 0.15

0.12

0.03 Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.15

0.10

0.05 Contracted Assets 0.02

0.13

(0.11) Corporate and Other (0.09)

(0.12)

0.03







$ 0.77

$ 0.76

$ 0.01

















Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted) 832.5

806.6





















(millions, except earnings per share) Six months ended June 30,







2022

2021

Change

















REPORTED EARNINGS1





$ 258

$ 1,293

$ (1,035)

















Pre-tax loss (income)2

1,638

322

1,316 Income tax2

(238)

(94)

(144) Adjustments to reported earnings 1,400

228

1,172

















OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1,658

$ 1,521

$ 137 By segment:









Dominion Energy Virginia 958

865

93 Gas Distribution 419

346

73 Dominion Energy South Carolina 233

186

47 Contracted Assets 121

254

(133) Corporate and Other (73)

(130)

57







$ 1,658

$ 1,521

$ 137

















Earnings Per Share (EPS):3









REPORTED EARNINGS1





$ 0.25

$ 1.56

$ (1.31) Adjustments to reported earnings (after tax) 1.69

0.28

1.41 OPERATING EARNINGS $ 1.94

$ 1.84

$ 0.10 By segment:









Dominion Energy Virginia 1.18

1.07

0.11 Gas Distribution 0.51

0.43

0.08 Dominion Energy South Carolina 0.29

0.23

0.06 Contracted Assets 0.15

0.31

(0.16) Corporate and Other (0.19)

(0.20)

0.01







$ 1.94

$ 1.84

$ 0.10 Common Shares Outstanding (average, diluted)



832.3

806.3









































1) Determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).













2) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings. Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find















"GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's website at investors.dominionenergy.com.













3) The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share on a consolidated basis utilizes shares outstanding on a diluted basis with all dilutive impacts, primarily consisting of potential shares which had not yet been issued, reflected in the Corporate and Other segment. As a result of a reported net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022, any adjustments to earnings or shares would be considered antidilutive and are excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share. Effective January 2022, the calculation of diluted reported and operating earnings per share assumes conversion, if dilutive, of the Series A preferred stock to common stock as of January 1, 2022. The Series A preferred stock was reclassified to a liability in June 2022. In prior periods, a fair value adjustment of the Series A preferred stock was included in the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share if dilutive. No adjustments were necessary for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. During each quarter of 2022, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends associated with preferred stock of $9 million (Series B) and $11 million (Series C, issued in December 2021). Reported earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 also includes the impact of preferred dividends associated with Series A preferred stock of $5 million and $12 million, respectively. During each quarter of 2021, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends associated with preferred stock of $7 million (Series A) and $9 million (Series B). See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.

Schedule 2 - Reconciliation of 2022 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2022 Earnings (Six months ended June 30, 2022)

The $1.6 billion pre-tax net loss of the adjustments included in 2022 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$382 million net market loss associated with nuclear decommissioning trusts and economic hedging activities.

$649 million loss associated with the sale of Kewaunee nuclear power station.

$535 million of regulated asset retirements and other charges, including $371 million of charges for certain Virginia Power fuel and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) compliance costs deemed recovered through base rates and $122 million associated with the settlement of Virginia Power's 2021 triennial review.

$94 million of storm damage and restoration costs associated with storms in Virginia Power's service territory.















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 YTD 2022 Reported earnings $711 ($453) $0 $0 $258 Adjustments to reported earnings 1:









Pre-tax loss (income) 255 1,383 0 0 1,638 Income tax 34 (272) 0 0 (238)



289 1,111 0 0 1,400 Operating earnings $1,000 $658 $0 $0 $1,658 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 832.0 832.5 0.0 0.0 832.3 Reported earnings per share 2 $0.83 ($0.58) $0.00 $0.00 $0.25 Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 0.35 1.35 0.00 0.00 1.69 Operating earnings per share 2 $1.18 $0.77 $0.00 $0.00 $1.94













1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:













1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 YTD 2022 Pre-tax loss (income):









Net loss on Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT) funds $125 $454 $0 $0 $579 Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (4) (193) 0 0 (197) Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment (25) 3 0 0 (22) Sale of Kewaunee 0 649 0 0 649 Regulated asset retirements and other charges 65 470 0 0 535 Storm damage and restoration costs 94 0 0 0 94

















$255 $1,383 $0 $0 $1,638 Income tax expense (benefit):









Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * (53) (275) 0 0 (328) Deferred taxes associated with Hope Gas, Inc. divestiture4 87 3 0 0 90

















$34 ($272) $0 $0 ($238)

















* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim

reporting purposes,calculation of such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date

income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate. 2) The calculation of reported and operating earnings per share on a consolidated basis utilizes shares outstanding on a diluted basis

with all dilutive impacts, primarily consisting of potential shares which had not yet been issued, reflected in the Corporate and Other

segment. As a result of a reported net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022, any adjustments to earnings or shares would be

considered antidilutive and are excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share. Effective January 2022, the calculation of

diluted reported and operating earnings per share assumes conversion, if dilutive, of the Series A preferred stock to common stock as of

January 1, 2022. The Series A preferred stock was reclassified to a liability in June 2022. During each quarter of 2022, the

calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends associated with preferred stock of

$9 million (Series B) and $11 million (Series C, issued in December 2021). Reported earnings per share for the three and six months

ended June 30, 2022 also includes the impact of preferred dividends associated with Series A preferred stock of $5 million and $12

million, respectively. See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information. 3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference. 4) Represents deferred taxes related to the basis in Hope Gas, Inc.'s stock that will reverse upon completion of the sale.

Schedule 3 - Reconciliation of 2021 Reported Earnings to Operating Earnings

2021 Earnings (Twelve months ended December 31, 2021)

The $26 million pre-tax net gain of the adjustments included in 2021 reported earnings, but excluded from operating earnings, is primarily related to the following items:

$308 million net market benefit associated with $568 million from the nuclear decommissioning trusts offset by $260 million in economic hedging activities.

$829 million of net income from discontinued operations, including $685 million associated with the sale of Questar Pipelines.

$564 million of regulated asset retirements and other charges, including $266 million associated with the settlement of the South Carolina electric rate case, primarily for the write-off of regulatory assets for debt repurchased in 2019, $186 million associated with the settlement of Virginia Power's 2021 triennial review and $77 million for forgiveness of Virginia customer accounts in arrears pursuant to Virginia's 2021 budget process.

$235 million of net charges associated with the sales of non-wholly-owned nonregulated solar facilities.

$99 million of net merger and integration-related costs associated with the SCANA Combination, primarily for litigation charges.

$77 million of net charges associated with workplace realignment, primarily related to a corporate office lease termination.

$68 million of storm damage and restoration costs associated with ice storms in Virginia Power's service territory.















(millions, except per share amounts) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 YTD 2021 Reported earnings $ 1,008 $ 285 $ 654 $ 1,341 $ 3,288 Adjustments to reported earnings 1:









Pre-tax loss (income) (152) 474 413 (761) (26) Income tax 37 (131) (149) 172 (71)



(115) 343 264 (589) (97) Operating earnings $ 893 $ 628 $ 918 $ 752 $ 3,191 Common shares outstanding (average, diluted) 805.9 806.6 810.0 811.0 808.5 Reported earnings per share 2 $ 1.23 $ 0.33 $ 0.79 $ 1.63 $ 3.98 Adjustments to reported earnings per share 2 (0.14) 0.43 0.32 (0.73) (0.12) Operating earnings per share 2 $ 1.09 $ 0.76 $ 1.11 $ 0.90 $ 3.86













1) Adjustments to reported earnings are reflected in the following table:













1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 YTD 2021 Pre-tax loss (income):









Net (gain) loss on NDT funds $ (134) $ (194) $ 19 $ (259) $ (568) Mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities (278) 291 284 (37) 260 Discontinued operations - Gas Transmission & Storage segment (35) (30) (59) (705) (829) Regulated asset retirements and other charges 100 278 119 67 564 Sales of non-wholly-owned nonregulated solar facilities - - 23 212 235 Merger litigation and integration charges 71 48 8 (28) 99 Workplace realignment 71 - 17 (11) 77 Storm damage and restoration costs 51 17 - - 68 Kewaunee decommissioning revision - 44 - - 44 Other 2 20 2 - 24

















$ (152) $ 474 $ 413 $ (761) $ (26) Income tax expense (benefit):









Tax effect of above adjustments to reported earnings * 37 (131) (140) 204 (30) Other - - (9) (32) (41)

















$ 37 $ (131) $ (149) $ 172 $ (71)

* Income taxes for individual pre-tax items include current and deferred taxes using a transactional effective tax rate. For interim reporting purposes, such amounts may be adjusted in connection with the calculation of the Company's year-to-date income tax provision based on its estimated annual effective tax rate.









2) The calculation of operating earnings per share excludes the impact, if any, of fair value adjustments related to the Company's convertible preferred securities entered in June 2019. Such fair value adjustments, if any, are required for the calculation of diluted reported earnings per share. No adjustments were necessary for the three months ended March 31, June 30 or September 30 or for the three and twelve months ended December 31. During each quarter of 2021, the calculation of reported and operating earnings per share includes the impact of preferred dividends of $7 million associated with the Series A preferred stock equity units and $9 million associated with the Series B preferred stock equity units. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $3 million of preferred dividends associated with the Series C preferred stock issued in December 2021.

See Forms 10-Q and 10-K for additional information.









3) YTD EPS may not equal sum of quarters due to share count difference and fair value adjustment associated with the convertible preferred securities.

























Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of 2Q22 Earnings to 2Q21























Preliminary, Unaudited Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (millions, except EPS) June 30,

June 30,



2022 vs. 2021

2022 vs. 2021



Increase / (Decrease)

Increase / (Decrease) Reconciling Items Amount EPS

Amount EPS













Change in reported earnings (GAAP) ($738) ($0.91)

($1,035) ($1.31)















Change in Pre-tax loss (income) 1 909



1,316



Change in Income tax 1 (141)



(144)

Adjustments to reported earnings $768 $0.92

$1,172 $1.41













Change in consolidated operating earnings $30 $0.01

$137 $0.10













Dominion Energy Virginia











Regulated electric sales:











Weather ($7) ($0.01)

$7 $0.01

Other 77 0.10

68 0.08

Rider equity return 12 0.01

28 0.03

Electric capacity (4) -

(12) (0.01)

Storm damage and restoration costs (8) (0.01)

(8) (0.01)

Depreciation & amortization 9 0.01

16 0.02

Renewable energy investment tax credits (38) (0.05)

23 0.03

Interest expense, net (8) (0.01)

(11) (0.01)

Other (24) (0.02)

(18) (0.02)

Share dilution

(0.01)



(0.01)

Change in contribution to operating earnings $9 $0.01

$93 $0.11













Gas Distribution











Regulated gas sales:











Weather - -

$2 -

Other 20 0.02

54 0.07

Rider equity return 5 0.01

13 0.02

Interest expense, net (3) -

(2) -

Other 8 -

6 -

Share dilution

-



(0.01)

Change in contribution to operating earnings $30 $0.03

$73 $0.08













Dominion Energy South Carolina











Regulated electric sales:











Weather $12 $0.01

$13 $0.02

Other 23 0.03

38 0.05

Regulated gas sales 1 -

4 -

Interest expense, net (3) -

(3) -

Other 7 0.01

(5) (0.01)

Share dilution

-



-

Change in contribution to operating earnings $40 $0.05

$47 $0.06













Contracted Assets











Margin ($24) ($0.03)

($27) ($0.03)

Sale of non-wholly-owned nonregulated solar facilities (10) (0.01)

(9) (0.01)

Planned outage costs (45) (0.06)

(49) (0.06)

Renewable energy investment tax credits - -

(29) (0.04)

Interest expense, net (13) (0.02)

(25) (0.03)

Other 8 0.01

6 0.01

Share dilution

-



-

Change in contribution to operating earnings ($84) ($0.11)

($133) ($0.16)













Corporate and Other











Interest expense, net $24 $0.03

$56 $0.07

Other 11 0.01

1 -

Share dilution - (0.01)

- (0.06)

Change in contribution to operating earnings $35 $0.03

$57 $0.01



























Change in consolidated operating earnings $30 $0.01

$137 $0.10













Change in adjustments included in reported earnings1 ($768) ($0.92)

($1,172) ($1.41)













Change in consolidated reported earnings ($738) ($0.91)

($1,035) ($1.31)



























1) Adjustments to reported earnings are included in Corporate and Other segment reported GAAP earnings.



Refer to Schedules 2 and 3 for details, or find "GAAP Reconciliation" in the Earnings Release Kit on Dominion Energy's

website at investors.dominionenergy.com.









Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding

























