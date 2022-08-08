InventHelp Inventor Develops Product to Protect a Set of Stacked Tires

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product to protect a set of stacked tires against standing water," said an inventor, from Parrish, Fla., "so I invented the TIRE DOME COVER. My design would eliminate the time-consuming process of cleaning each and every tire."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a set of stacked automotive tires. In doing so, it helps to prevent the accumulation of water within the interior portion of the tires. As a result, it ensures a clean inner tire wall and it reduces the risk of water buildup and insect gestation. The invention features a secure and durable design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for retail tire store owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3086, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

