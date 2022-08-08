Melius Research Welcomes Airlines & Travel Analyst, Conor Cunningham

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August 8, 2022 – Melius Research (Melius), today announced that Conor Cunningham has joined the firm as a Senior Analyst covering the Airlines & Travel sectors. Conor was most recently an Executive Director at MKM Partners.

Prior to MKM Partners, Conor spent eight years at Cowen covering the Airlines sector. In Conor's fifteen years of experience as a research analyst, he has distinguished himself as a go-to resource by the investment community with frequent appearances and citations in the financial media.

Conor holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business.

"We are thrilled that Conor will be joining the Melius team," said Melius Research CEO & Founding Partner Scott Davis. "His expertise in Airlines & Travel and lens into consumer behavior are particularly timely in helping our clients navigate reopening trends as well as geopolitical challenges."

"We all look forward to working with Conor and continuing to broaden our coverage footprint" added Director of Research, Robert Wertheimer.

About Melius Research

Melius Research is an independent research, data analytics, and investment firm that leverages decades of industrial and industrial tech-focused expertise to help clients navigate a rapidly changing world. The traditional industrial eco-system is being transformed by emerging technologies in areas such as robotics, new mobility, energy transition, space travel, and the overall rise of software across all industries. Furthermore, the powerful thematic of sustainability is driving a secular shift in investment never seen before, creating unique opportunities and a new generation of leaders. We partner with clients including disruptive start-ups, institutional investors, and corporate executive teams, to make better investment and strategic decisions.

