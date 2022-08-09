Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.0 billion as of July 31, 2022, an increase of $6.1 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2022. The increase was due to net inflows of $327 million and market appreciation of $6.0 billion, partially offset by distributions of $183 million.
Assets Under Management
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
6/30/2022
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
7/31/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$20,135
$180
$1,410
$ -
$21,725
Japan Subadvisory
8,939
48
798
(81)
9,704
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,432
(13)
411
-
5,830
Total Institutional Accounts
34,506
215
2,619
(81)
37,259
Open-end Funds
41,583
109
2,722
(51)
44,363
Closed-end Funds
11,773
3
654
(51)
12,379
Total AUM
$87,862
$327
$5,995
($183)
$94,001
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
View original content:
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.