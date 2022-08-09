DecisionPoint Systems Announces $22 Million in Customer Orders From Two Retail Clients

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced that it received orders from two retail customers totaling $22 million. The Company began filling these orders during the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and expects to ship the remainder during the second half of 2022.

"These large, equipment orders demonstrate the power of our services and solutions for the retail vertical," said Steve Smith, chief executive officer. "When these customers wanted an integrator to expedite large-scale technology rollouts, they turned to DecisionPoint. We serve as a virtual extension to their IT organization by procuring, staging, deploying and installing complete point-of-sale (POS) solutions in a reliable manner, earning us "trusted advisor" status with these customers. These engagements leverage our services-first approach to our customers – enabling them to improve their productivity, efficiency and customer service. We look forward to continuing to service these customers."

The orders were for POS equipment, including scanners, printers and tablets from Zebra Technologies, along with other vendors. Additionally, DecisionPoint will be leveraging its Services portfolio to integrate these solutions, including staging, provisioning, installation and support.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding customer engagements and the Company's financial performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

