Duly Health and Care "Wins the Gold" in Patient Experience

DOWN­ERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duly Health and Care is being recognized with the highest achievement award given to providers by the Humana Stars Patient Experience program due to its commitment to patients in 2021.

"On the heels of its recognition for excellence in patient services provided in 2020, Duly Health and Care has once again shown how people can flourish through access to high-quality, affordable healthcare services and seamless experiences," said Alicia Gjertson, director of Stars Improvement at Humana.

The 2021 Patient Experience Gold Award distinction is given within a five-state region that includes Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The Gold, Bronze, and Silver awards are based on achieving a certain benchmark in overall patient experience survey results from Humana members after a primary care visit.

The Gold level benchmark is 85.44 percent, compared to 84.96 percent for Silver and 83.96 percent for Bronze. Within the five-state region, only 15 provider groups achieved Gold-level status and five achieved Gold status in Illinois, which includes Duly Health and Care.

"This is a high honor to be recognized, not once, but twice in the past two consecutive years," said Mathew Philip, MD and Senior Vice President of Clinical Innovation at Duly Health and Care. "This is more evidence we are a valuable partner to our patients – meeting them where they are and partnering with them every step of their health and care journey to live healthier and happier lives."

Today, Duly Health and Care provides care to more than 171,000 Medicare beneficiaries across Chicagoland.

About Duly Health and Care



Duly Health and Care is one of the largest inde­pen­dent, mul­ti-spe­­cial­­ty physi­­cian-direc­t­ed med­ical group in the nation with more than 1,000 pri­ma­ry care and spe­cial­ty care physi­cians and more than 7,000 team mem­bers, in over 150 loca­tions. The orga­ni­za­tion is whol­ly ded­i­cat­ed to help­ing all it serves flour­ish by chal­leng­ing the expect­ed to deliv­er the extra­or­di­nary in health and care.

Duly Health and Care physicians and team members support individuals in their personal health journeys each year, helping each one to meet their extraordinary potential through a holistic care delivery model designed to make health and care welcoming, simplified, and personalized.

For more information, visit www.dulyhealthandcare.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Duly Health and Care