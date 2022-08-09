EHE Health Launches Partnership with Cedar Gate Technologies to Offer Employers Unparalleled Insights

Leveraging Cedar Gate's data and analytics platform, EHE Health will share customizable and actionable insights in real-time

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EHE Health, the national leader in preventive care, and Cedar Gate Technologies, a leading value-based care software and technology services company, announced a strategic partnership to offer EHE's US-based clients value-based care analytics to help them better understand and respond to their workforce's overall health status. Through Cedar Gate's solution, EHE Health will be able to support their clients to make more effective decisions when it comes to their employees' health care.

"We're proud to partner with Cedar Gate to help bring our clients unmatched analytics when it comes to their population's health," said Greg Mansur, Chief Strategy Officer of EHE Health. "Whether the issues relate to data highlighting opportunities, challenges, or overall performance, the ability to bring real-time, actionable insights about the care experience addresses an important and unmet marketplace need. This information is powerful and has great potential to yield measurable results."

Dashboards will provide employers with the ability to quickly compare financial and clinical metrics, identify trends, benchmark health plan performance and create comprehensive reports.

"Our dynamic platform gives EHE needed infrastructure to empower their clients to make actionable decisions based on relevant data," said David L. Morris, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at Cedar Gate. "We're pleased to extend this technology to EHE Health and their robust client roster."

Custom dashboards offer easy-to-use, definitive and applicable visuals of complex data, which can be compared with similar geographical populations. These tools provide recommendations on ways to enhance the overall care experience and make real-time adjustments to support cost savings, such as getting people to the right place of care.

"By providing our clients real-time insights and trends backed by data, we can optimize care at that moment for better outcomes," said Joy Altimare, Chief Revenue Officer of EHE Health. "We want to help our clients have a better understanding of where their population sits when it comes to preventive health measures, target areas for improvement, which will ultimately result in healthier, happier employees and improve bottom lines for employers."

