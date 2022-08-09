EXOCAD'S CHAIRSIDECAD RECOGNIZED AS A 2022 CELLERANT BEST OF CLASS TECHNOLOGY AWARD WINNER

ChairsideCAD receives a Cellerant Technology Award for the fourth consecutive year

DARMSTADT, Germany, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, announced today that ChairsideCAD, its easy-to-use CAD software for single-visit dentistry, received a 2022 Best of Class Technology Award from Cellerant Consulting Group. This is the fourth consecutive year that ChairsideCAD has been recognized for this award.

"To receive this prestigious industry award from dental industry leaders for a fourth consecutive year makes us truly proud," said Larry Bodony, president of exocad America, Inc. "We designed ChairsideCAD with clinicians in mind, aiming to simplify the chairside design process, while making it faster and more accurate. We're confident the intuitive design workflow of ChairsideCAD, plus the freedom to use any open hardware, makes this a fantastic tool to streamline even the most complex cases."

exocad is the software of choice for leading manufacturers of dental CAD/CAM systems because of its flexibility, reliability and ease of use. Dental professionals use exocad software to streamline their workflows for a broad range of indications. Based on exocad's lab software DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD is the first complete open-architecture CAD software platform for single-visit dentistry. The software includes a step-by-step guide through the design process, simple integrations with a broad spectrum of devices and the ability to seamlessly share information between clinicians and labs.

Since the inaugural presentation in 2009, the Cellerant Best of Class Technology Awards announcement has grown to occupy a unique space in dentistry by creating awareness in the community of manufacturers who are driving the discussion on how practices operate now and in the future. The 2022 Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award was decided on by a panel of prominent technology leaders in dentistry.

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. More than 49,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. exocad and DentalCAD, among others, are trademarks of exocad GmbH or one of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies, and are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

