FaZe Clan Sets Second Quarter 2022 Business Update Webcast for Monday, August 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced that it will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its business strategy and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc. Second Quarter Business Update

Date: Monday, August 15, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/243466355

Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928

Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328

Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

Management will also respond to pre-submitted investor questions on the webcast. To submit a question, please email ir@fazeclan.com.

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat," Offset aka "FaZe Offset," and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication.

