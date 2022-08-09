Modern Healthcare Ranks Realty Trust Group in 2022 Top 10 Development Companies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Healthcare has ranked Realty Trust Group (RTG) among the " Top Development Companies " in its 2022 Construction and Design Survey for the fourth consecutive year.

"We are honored to be ranked by Modern Healthcare among such a prestigious list of companies that bring innovative approaches and facilities to the healthcare industry," said Dan Maxwell , Vice President of Development Services at RTG. "Our team takes a bigger perspective into account as we partner with our clients on new projects. In the healthcare industry, real estate development is about so much more than just keeping to the construction timeline. We understand that providing the right solution ultimately saves our clients costs, manages risks, and enhances delivery of care for patients."

Modern Healthcare's annual rankings are based on the total dollar volume and square footage of healthcare construction projects. In 2021, RTG completed $78.3 million in healthcare projects representing over 100,000 square feet. This is over double the $38.4 million RTG completed during the pandemic in 2020. RTG's projects included new facility developments and expansions spanning both acute care and ambulatory care environments.

"We truly partner with healthcare leaders and empower them to use their real estate as a strategic asset," said Executive Vice President of RTG, Joe Krumdieck . "It's always exciting when we help our clients realize the full potential of their real estate portfolio, and to witness the positive impact these facilities ultimately make on the quality of patient care in their communities. We look forward to continuing this important work in 2023 and beyond!"

This recognition is one of many that RTG has been honored with for their innovative work in the healthcare industry. They were recently ranked in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work for the second consecutive year, received two TOBY Awards from BOMA Georgia, and received accolades at the DOC Management Summit . RTG has seven offices, including locations in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and recent expansions into Florida and Texas.

RTG is dedicated to enhancing the delivery of care for patients, as well as partnering with healthcare executives to manage risks and gain market leadership through innovative real estate solutions. Discover more about their Development services today.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC (RTG) is a healthcare and life science real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations, and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market.

These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

