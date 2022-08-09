SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE), a leader in electrifying transportation, and Vistra (NYSE: VST), one of the largest competitive power generators and retail electricity providers in the country, have announced the first step in their partnership to help school districts modernize bus fleets.

Nuvve Partners with Vistra to Help School Districts Electrify Bus Fleets (PRNewswire)

Vistra and Nuvve have helped school districts served by Vistra to apply for more than $4.5M in grant funding.

The partnership between Nuvve and Vistra will help school districts access available grant funding, from both federal and state agencies. These grants will make the transition cost-effective while also helping districts save on long-term transportation costs. Thus far, Vistra and Nuvve have helped school districts served by Vistra to apply for more than $4.5M in grant funding to replace older, diesel school buses.

"We know transportation is the top source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., which is why electrifying school bus fleets makes a noticeable, positive impact," said Gregory Poilasne, chairman and CEO of Nuvve. "The transition to zero-emissions electric school buses (ESBs) does more than clean the air. With large batteries on-board and predictable operation times, ESBs are a perfect use-case for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, especially in those markets where energy costs have shown significant volatility."

Nuvve's V2G technology allows districts to manage charging of their buses to ensure they are ready for their designated route. This advanced charging solution also allows districts to put energy back on the grid, providing an additional revenue source. Nuvve also offers smart fleet-management tools, helping transportation teams monitor battery levels by intelligently scheduling bus operation times and ensuring the bus has enough energy to complete its daily routes.

Electric buses also include fewer parts, leading to lower maintenance costs. The benefits extend to drivers as well, with quiet rides and more responsive performance.

"In order for this country to achieve its climate goals, it is going to take creative ideas and partnerships, and a collective effort across sectors," said Scott Hudson, president of Vistra's retail division. "Our customers know we offer more than just reliable power. We're all about innovative solutions. We are proud to join Nuvve to help school districts provide safer, cleaner transportation."

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) is leading the electrification of the planet, beginning with transportation, through its intelligent energy platform. Combining the world's most advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, Nuvve dynamically manages power among electric vehicle (EV) batteries and the grid to deliver new value to EV owners, accelerate the adoption of EVs, and support the world's transition to clean energy. By transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets and networking battery capacity to support shifting energy needs, Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has successfully deployed V2G on five continents and offers turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. and can be found online at nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. Serving approximately 4 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, Vistra is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates the 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

