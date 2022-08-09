SWK Holdings Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the second quarter 2022.

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

(844) 378-6488 (U.S.)

(412) 317-1079 (International)

Passcode: 10169701

An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors Events & Presentations section of the SWK Holdings' website: https://swkhold.investorroom.com/events . An archive of the webcast will remain available for 90 days beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET, on August 11, 2022.

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. SWK also owns Enteris BioPharma, whose Peptelligence® and ProPerma® drug delivery technologies create oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. With Enteris, SWK has the opportunity to grow its finance business by actively building a wholly-owned portfolio of milestones and royalties through licensing activities. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect SWK's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in SWK's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect the Company's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

