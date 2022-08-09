Valet Living and Bainbridge Companies Announce National Preferred Partnership Agreement Bringing Amenity Services to Multifamily Housing Communities Across Multiple States

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced a national preferred partnership agreement with The Bainbridge Companies (Bainbridge), a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction/renovation, management, and acquisition of residential and commercial real estate as well as a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities. Valet Living provides amenity services to approximately 20,000 Bainbridge homes, representing roughly half the company's multi-unit portfolio.

The initial partnership launched over a decade ago, with a heavy focus on doorstep trash and recycling pickup. Since then, multiple communities have grown to include Torch Fitness, the Valet Living Connect virtual classes and events accessed through the Valet Living resident app, as well as other selected amenities.

"At Bainbridge Companies, we are heavily focused on our customer experience," explained Dana Caudell, president of property management with The Bainbridge Companies "We recognize and utilize all of the tools at our disposal, but nothing can replace a focus on consumer experience throughout one's residency at one of our properties. This is where Bainbridge shines and having a partner like Valet Living further extends our ability to deliver exceptional resident experiences."

Repeatedly named to the National Multifamily Housing Council's "Top 25 Developers" list, Bainbridge Companies simultaneously invests in growth and resident satisfaction, a dual focus that places a lot of responsibility on property-level staff.

"Residents want immediate results along with the knowledge that their needs are authentically cared for," Caudell continued. "Working alongside a partner like Valet Living is imperative in satisfying our residents' needs. We ensure they have reliable and dependable trash removal services that are convenient for them and their busy lives. We have partnered with Valet Living now for more than 10 years and have been thrilled with its ongoing commitment to excellence."

The newly announced preferred partnership between Bainbridge Companies and Valet Living reflects the increasing demand for exceptional experiences within multifamily communities. "Bainbridge's management understands that Valet Living is more than just a doorstep trash collection resource," said chief executive officer and president of Valet Living, Shawn Handrahan. "An increasing number of its communities rely on us to bring value to the residents through our app and other services. Whether it's bulk removal, Torch Fitness or our interactive mobile app, Bainbridge realizes the value we add to the resident experience."

"The Bainbridge Companies has been a national leader in supporting excellent residential experiences in multifamily communities," said Handrahan. "We are thrilled to deepen the relationship with this National Preferred Partnership Agreement, and continue to assist with the growth of their portfolio. As the premier amenity services provider to the multifamily industry, we are proud to support Bainbridge's residents and owners with our full suite of amenity services from a single vendor."

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the largest nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 470 million amenity services annually, encompassing 1.8 million apartment homes in 40 states. Valet Living uses specialized technology that empowers its trusted associates to deliver standard-setting amenities in communities where people want to live. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and has been proven to increase property value. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group GI Partners.

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com

About The Bainbridge Companies, LLC

Bainbridge is a leading owner, developer, and manager of luxury multifamily apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Texas. Founded in 1997, Bainbridge is a fully integrated family of real estate companies engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, FL with regional offices in Orlando and Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Bethesda, MD; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and, Dallas and Austin, TX. Bainbridge currently owns and manages in excess of 21,000 apartments, and develops and operates assets in 6 states and 33+ markets with more than 600 associates across its offices and portfolio. To learn more about Bainbridge's communities and recent development and acquisition activities, please visit https://bainbridgecompanies.com/ .

