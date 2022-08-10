Inpro/Seal Introduces VBMag Bearing Isolator to Address Growing Need for Bearing Protection in Flooded and Mist Applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpro/Seal, part of Dover Precision Components and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of its new magnetic bearing isolator, VBMag™, which utilizes magnetic force to create a liquid-tight seal and protect against lubrication loss and contamination ingress in challenging applications, such as flooded, high oil splash or oil mist environments.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

"The VBMag Bearing Isolator combines decades of knowledge and engineering expertise to deliver a reliable, long-lasting, leak-free seal for a variety of challenging applications," said Chris Solfelt, Product Manager at Inpro/Seal. "The addition of VBMag expands Inpro/Seal's product portfolio, allowing us to better support our customers with the best bearing protection solution for any application."

With VBMag, there is zero shaft wear, making it the superior choice for applications that historically used elastomeric lip seals, which can wear quickly at the point of contact and damage the shaft. Engineered with rare Earth magnets and precision-manufactured components, the VBMag allows maximum lubrication to reach the faces, extending sealing life and reducing the need for unscheduled downtime and maintenance costs.

Bearing failure impacts equipment reliability across all industries and is a leading cause of equipment downtime and lost production. VBMag rounds out Inpro/Seal's bearing protection product line to offer customers a complete set of solutions.

To learn more about VBMag Bearing Isolators, please visit https://www.inpro-seal.com/en/products/extend-bearing-life/bearing-isolators/vbmag.html.

About Inpro/Seal:

The inventor of the original Bearing Isolator, Inpro/Seal® has been delivering innovative sealing solutions and outstanding customer service for more than 40 years. Their unique technologies increase the reliability of rotating equipment and provide real cost savings by improving the mean time between repairs (MTBR). Inpro/Seal's superior customer service and streamlined production processes allow for same- or next-day shipments on most products, even new designs. Headquartered in Rock Island, Ill., USA, Inpro/Seal maintains a global sales and distribution network to provide responsive, localized support to customers worldwide and manufactures in North America, Asia and Europe. Inpro/Seal is part of Dover Precision Components, an integrated provider of performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery. Additional information is available at www.inpro-seal.com.

About Dover Precision Components:

Dover Precision Components delivers performance-critical solutions for rotating and reciprocating machinery across the oil & gas, power generation, marine, industrial, chemical and general processing markets. Comprising the Waukesha Bearings, Bearings Plus, Inpro/Seal and Cook Compression brands, our portfolio includes hydrodynamic bearings, active magnetic bearings, system and bearing protection, and reciprocating compressor valves, sealing technologies, pistons, rods and more. Each solution is custom-engineered to provide optimum efficiency, reliability and productivity, and backed by comprehensive aftermarket services. Dover Precision Components serves its global customer base through facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as technical sales representatives around the world. Additional information is available at doverprecision.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Dover Precision Components Contact:

Robin Vodenlic

(281) 939-2450

rvodenlic@doverprecision.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover