New Embolic Device Demonstrates Superior Vessel Filling in Tumor Models

Fluidx Medical's GPX Embolic Material Yields Promising Results for Oncology Uses

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidx Medical disclosed study results examining extent of vessel filling using the GPX Embolic Device compared to microspheres, a common treatment for many types of tumors.

GPX Embolic Device (Photo: Fluidx Medical Technology) (PRNewswire)

Embolization is a procedure in which arterial or venous blood supply to an organ, malformation, aneurysm, bleed, tumor, and/or other abnormal area of issue is blocked. Metal coils, microsphere particles, and/or liquids are common embolics delivered through small 0.5mm – 1.5mm outer diameter 100 – 150cm long catheters.

"GPX is demonstrating deep distal vessel penetration," said Ryan O'Hara, M.D., Interventional Oncologist, University of Utah. "The ability to fill the smallest tumor feeding vessels and reach distal vessel beds is very important in effective treatment of hypervascular tumors and in other therapeutic embolic procedures."

Embolizing blood supply to tumors is a high-growth procedure to block blood supply to certain tumors. Transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) includes delivering chemotherapy with embolization. Tumor embolization may also be performed prior to resection.

"GPX exhibited effective and thorough embolization throughout the renal cortical vasculature," according to a pathology assessment conducted by study pathologist James Stanley, DVM, MS, DACVP. "GPX filled the smallest arteries/arterioles of the distal cortex which was not observed with 40-micron microspheres."

GPX and microspheres were studied in selected small branches of renal arteries. The GPX Embolic Device was found to fill vessels more completely and penetrate deeper into smaller vessel beds than the smallest microspheres commonly used for tumor treatments.

"The extent of distal penetration of GPX, combined with its potential as a drug-loadable oncology solution, make this a unique technology with an exciting future in advancing cancer care," said Danny Smith, Vice President of R&D.

About the GPX Embolic Device:

The GPX Embolic Device is an innovative embolic designed for simple preparation and controllable material delivery. The device is packaged ready-to-use in a syringe, can be prepped tableside by the clinician in about 30 seconds, and may be delivered through standard microcatheters (no complex mixing systems or special delivery catheters are necessary). GPX technology is a low viscosity, aqueous-based solution in a syringe that solidifies into a durable embolus upon delivery without polymerization or dimethyl-sulfoxide (DMSO) precipitation. GPX is designed to be highly visible and to occlude blood vessels independent of a patient's coagulation situation.*

About Fluidx Medical Technology:

Fluidx Medical Technology is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company focused on developing the GPX Embolic Device and other embolic technologies with applications across peripheral vascular, interventional oncology, and neurovascular.

The GPX Embolic Device is under development and does not have marketing clearance or approval in any market at this time. For investigational use (in New Zealand) only.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fluidx Medical Technology