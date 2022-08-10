T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JULY 2022

BALTIMORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.39 trillion as of July 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.5 billion in July 2022 and $8.5 billion for the year-to-date period ended July 31, 2022. These client transfers include $0.8 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during July and the year-to-date period.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2022, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

7/31/2022

6/30/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds











Equity

$ 423

$ 391

$ 554 Fixed income, including money market

79

79

85 Multi-asset(b)

197

187

232



699

657

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity

329

309

439 Fixed income, including money market

94

92

90 Multi-asset(b)

224

209

246 Alternatives

43

43

42



690

653

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,389

$ 1,310

$ 1,688 Target date retirement products

$ 348

$ 327

$ 391





(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

7/31/2022

6/30/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds











Equity and blended assets

$ 565

$ 524

$ 724 Fixed income, including money market

134

133

147



699

657

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity and blended assets

503

470

632 Fixed income, including money market

144

140

143 Alternatives

43

43

42



690

653

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,389

$ 1,310

$ 1,688

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

View original content:

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.