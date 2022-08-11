Celebrate 67 Years with Natural Grocers®, August 18th-20th, 2022

Natural Grocers' Epic Savings Anniversary event offers customers biggest discounts of the year, free treats and a chance to win over $128,000 in prizes, including a Tesla® Model 3 or $47,000 cash

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., celebrates its 67th anniversary August 18th – August 20th. Customers are invited to a three-day celebration offering Epic SavingsSM, prizes, giveaways and more.

NATURAL GROCERS THEN & NOW

Enjoy savings of up to 60% off 500+ products and $128,000 in prizes and giveaways.

67 years ago, Margaret and Phillip Isely went door-to-door in Golden, Colorado educating their neighbors about nutrition and handing out samples of homemade whole grain bread. Margaret's passion for nutritional education, natural foods and supplements spread throughout the community and soon they opened a store. This little house nestled within a neighborhood, was filled with the smells of herbs and spices and laughter among neighbors and friends. People lined up to talk to Margaret about nutrition and connect with someone who genuinely cared.

Today, the company, which is operated by the second and third generations of the Isely family, has 163 locations in 21 states and still prides itself on being a neighborhood grocery store where nutrition education, healthy food and planet-prioritizing practices are warmly offered.

To learn more about Natural Grocers "then and now", check out 67 Things You Didn't Know About Natural Grocers.

CELEBRATE & SAVE

Infused with a birthday theme to celebrate what would be co-founder Margaret Isely's 101st birthday, the anniversary event gives customers plenty of reasons to join in the fun. In addition to the event being the biggest sale of the year, Natural Grocers is offering $128,000 in prizes and giveaways, including a Tesla® Model 3, or $47,000 cash, contests, free frozen treats, collectible stickers, chocolate bars, limited-edition reusable shopping bags, and more.

EPIC SAVINGS/FREEBIES

All customers will enjoy three days of Epic Savings of up to 60% off on over 500 products including popular groceries, vitamins and supplements, and body care products throughout the store, such as C2O® Pure Coconut Water, Kicking Horse® Organic Coffee, Zum® Laundry Soaps, Cocomels® Chocolate Covered Coconut Milk Caramels, multiple Natural Grocers Brand Products, Beyond Meat® products, a variety of supplement brands, and much more.[I]

Free Frozen Dessert: Customers who visit Natural Grocers on Thursday, August 18 th from 1-6 PM , can enjoy a free frozen dessert (dairy and non-dairy options available).[II]

SWEEPSTAKES

Natural Grocers community members will have a chance to win over $128,000 in prizes during the three-day event, including a Tesla Model 3, or $47,000 cash (courtesy of C20® Pure Coconut Water and Steaz®), a Specialized® Turbo Levo SL Comp Bike, a Gold Apple® Watch, Lomi® Composters, gift cards, vendor gift boxes, free groceries and more.[III] To enter to win, customers simply fill out the Anniversary Sweepstakes form available at all Natural Grocers' locations between August 18th and August 20th.

Count the Party Hats: Customers can also win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by counting the party hats sprinkled throughout the pages of the August good4u Health Hotline® magazine, which can be picked up at any Natural Grocers. For a chance to win, customers can fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at their local store by August 31, 2022. A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winner.[IV]

{N}POWER MEMBER PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional Anniversary promotions on groceries and gifts throughout the store, including:

Daily Doorbuster Deals: During the 3-day event, {N}power members can take advantage of exclusive discounts from 9-11AM . [V]

Free Limited-Edition Reusable Shopping Bag: {N}power members will receive a newly designed limited edition 67th Anniversary reusable bag with purchase. [ VI]

Free Chocolate! {N}power members will receive one free Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bar (all flavors), while supplies last. [ VI]

Spend & Win: For every $67 that {N}power members spend, they'll get an automatic entry to win a Natural Grocers Cutting Board (a $34.99 value; one winner per store). [ VII]

To join {N}power, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/join or text 'organic' to 303-986-4600.

HEROES IN APRONS FUND

Heroes in Aprons Fund – Natural Grocers will donate 1% of all sales from Thursday, August 18th to the Natural Grocers Heroes in Aprons FundSM.[VIII] This non-profit organization was established in 2021 and provides short-term financial assistance to qualifying Natural Grocers good4u® Crew members or their immediate family members who have encountered unanticipated hardships due to sickness, natural disasters, or other unforeseen circumstances.

To learn more about Heroes in Aprons, visit naturalgrocers.com/heroes-in-aprons-fund

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 163 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations

