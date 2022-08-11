Data Strategy Leader David Clarke joins Markaaz as Chief Data Officer in Residence

David Clarke brings over 30 years of Data Strategy experience from Dun & Bradstreet, Avention and clients like Mastercard, John Wiley and TiVo

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Clarke, a seasoned executive with an international track record of building data organizations, has joined Markaaz as Chief Data Officer in Residence. This most recent addition to the team underpins the company's accelerated growth plans and the increasing demand for its data-driven solution in the US, Asia and beyond.

David Clarke, Chief Data Officer in Residence, Markaaz (PRNewswire)

Markaaz, a fast-growing Fintech, applies data triangulation as it builds the definitive environment for small and big businesses to connect. Its two-sided Dashboard provides small business owners with a digital interface to better manage their data and business insights, while enabling consent-based data sharing with enterprise partners that accelerates their onboarding, approving, and monitoring for better servicing, lower acquisition costs, increased sales, and higher retention.

With its pre-populated and pre-verified directory of over 115 million businesses (and soon growing to 300 million), Markaaz is uniquely positioned to engage business owners to 'claim their data' and ensure its quality. This approach has been validated in market, in 2018, when Hany Fam, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Markaaz, built the world's first trading platform connecting 286 million buyers and sellers, called Mastercard Track™.

Clarke, who was part of the Mastercard Track team, is joining the cloud-based platform to drive its Data Strategy and Sourcing, alongside the experienced team members including Tom Reed, Markaaz's Senior Vice President of Data, who is also a Track veteran.

"With David, we have the crew back together. His depth of experiences in large-scale data organizations and networks is a great addition to the team," said Fam. "We're excited to be on this journey together."

Prior to joining Markaaz, Clarke spent 30 years at Dun & Bradstreet in various executive positions including President, Sales & Marketing Solutions, US CIO, and Chief Data Officer. He was also the Chief Data Officer of Avention, that was subsequently acquired by Dun & Bradstreet. Since then, he has been an Advisor/Consultant, specializing in Data Strategy and the business information industry, advising clients including Mastercard, John Wiley and TiVo.

"I am excited to be working together with the Markaaz team. What brought me here is the strength of the team, and people who have built businesses at scale. We are doing it again'' said Clarke.

Markaaz has previously announced OpenLending-Founder Sandy Watkins as investor and board member, and its partnerships with Mastercard and Equifax.

Visit markaaz.com to learn more.

Media contact:

media@markaaz.com

(323) 638-9797

Markaaz logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Markaaz