WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wilson Center has announced that His Excellency, Iván Duque Márquez, President of Colombia (2018-2022), will join the Center as a Distinguished Fellow. The announcement comes on the heels of a visit to Colombia by Wilson Center President and CEO, Ambassador Mark Green, and members of the Center's Board of Trustees and Global Advisory Council. Duque will begin his term with Wilson in the early fall of 2022.

Former Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez Joins Wilson Center as Distinguished Fellow

"President Duque impressed the world with his leadership on so many fronts – from defending democracy, to protecting biodiversity and dealing with climate change to responding compassionately to the millions of Venezuelans who fled tyranny to Colombia ," said Ambassador Green. "We are proud to welcome him to the Wilson Center and have the benefit of his ideas and experience."

"The Woodrow Wilson Center is one of the world's most prestigious Think and Do tanks that has embraced the values of defending democracy and promoting sound policies to face migration and the climate crisis in different parts of the world," said President Duque. "With the Woodrow Wilson Center team, led by Ambassador Mark Green, we will undertake initiatives that will help countries and private sector organizations face the climate crisis we live in, as well as the migration crisis that is putting millions of people in danger. It is a great honor for me to be part of this amazing team."

President Duque's work will have a global focus with special emphasis on broad areas:

Responding to the world's historic levels of displaced populations.

Action on climate-related challenges and other key conservation issues.

Advancing democratic values and economic opportunity.

"President Duque is an eminent policy and distinguished thought leader who has led his country through the pandemic and offered safe haven to millions of displaced people escaping the regime in Venezuela," said Wilson Center Board Chair Governor Bill Haslam. "On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees we are proud to welcome him as a Distinguished Fellow."

The Wilson Center invites scholars, practitioners, journalists and public intellectuals to take part in its flagship international Fellowship Program. Fellows conduct research and write in their areas of interest, while interacting with policymakers in Washington and Wilson Center staff and other scholars in residence.

