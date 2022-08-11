Table Trac/ CasinoTrac enters the Las Vegas Market

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac Inc (OTCQX: TBTC) received a Nevada Gaming Approval for its CasinoTrac Casino management System in July 2017. Over the ensuing five years, Casinos throughout the State of Nevada have chosen Table Trac's CasinoTrac for slot floor online operations, ticketing, NCEP free play, slot revenue accounting, players club, marketing, promotional kiosk and data analytics solution for its simple reliable operation and value.

Now, Table Trac/CasinoTrac has achieved the distinction of having its system going into the biggest gaming jurisdiction in the world…Las Vegas. Table Trac has contracted with two popular, venerable and award-winning casinos in "Vegas", who's highly respected owners have decades of successful gaming experience. The owners have expressed their excitement about working with CasinoTrac and we feel that they will become a showplace reference for further expansion in the "Gaming Capital of the World."

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc. said, "Our company's work to design, build, install and support casino clients with a quality CMS system solution is being rewarded all over the USA and in over 13 countries, but it is especially gratifying the begin service in the world's largest gaming market."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 270 systems installed in casinos worldwide. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

