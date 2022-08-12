Award-Winning Producer Evan Shapiro to Keynote 2022 NAB Show New York Opening

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning film producer and industry thought leader Evan Shapiro will keynote the 2022 NAB Show New York opening event on Wednesday, October 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Javits Center. In his keynote address titled, "Bringing Media Into the Current Century, Now," Shapiro's notoriously interactive presentation will engage NAB Show New York attendees in examining the shifts occurring in today's media landscape.

Shapiro's address will take place in the Content Theater located on the show floor following welcome remarks by National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt.

Evan Shapiro is an Emmy and Peabody Award winning producer of film, TV and podcasts. He is a professor of Media Studies at New York University and Fordham University schools of business and co-hosts a podcast called Cancel Culture. Many in media know him as the official, unofficial cartographer of the media universe. Using his specific point of view, Shapiro has mapped the tech and entertainment ecosystem, and through his essays, helps chart media's future. Shapiro uses these insights to power his change agency, ESHAP, which offers partners and consumers media insight as a service.

"With an impressive resume of award-winning projects, unique insight into the competition for audience's attention and influential thinking about the future of the business, Evan Shapiro is a sought-after voice for preparing media professionals for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow," said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events. "We are excited to have Evan share his perspective with our community as we kick off the return to an in-person NAB Show New York."

Shapiro will also participate in an exclusive interview on NAB Amplify as a preview to his NAB Show New York keynote address.

About NAB Show New York

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters and co-located with the AES New York 2022 Convention, NAB Show New York will be held October 17-20, 2022 (exhibits October 19-20) at the Javits Center. Located in the media capital of the world, NAB Show New York offers hands-on learning, discovery and insights into the technology and business strategies that are transforming media and entertainment. Through exhibits, conferences and networking events, NAB Show New York spotlights the products, practices and leaders promoting superior audio and video experiences. Learn more at www.nabshowny.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

