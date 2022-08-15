Dinova Launches Dine Assist to Support Uptick in Offsite Corporate Meetings

Event Specialists to Provide Premium Concierge Service to Simplify the Search for Business-grade Venues

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc. , the authority in business dining, today announced the launch of Dine Assist. The complimentary, premium concierge service for corporate enterprise partners will provide assistance for booking private dining events at high quality restaurants.

"We continue to augment our platform to support the needs of our customers and serve as a time saver for meeting planners," stated Alison Quinn, CEO of Dinova. "With an uptick in corporate dining for meetings, celebrations and holiday events, Dine Assist is launching at the ideal time to further support the needs of our corporate clients."

The new Dine Assist service will provide one-on-one support with a dedicated event specialist to find quality venues that fits specific needs including budget, available dates, tastes, dietary restrictions, and special requests. The concierges are experts in both private dining operations and the Dinova restaurant venues, which include over 21,000 in-network restaurants. The stakes are higher with business dining so the vetted restaurants are sure to meet the needs and achieve a high satisfaction rating.

From a list of several options meeting the specific criteria, the meeting organizers will be introduced to the venue. All booking and contract processes are handled directly from that point.

With more than 500 corporate customers, the Dinova platform is the only dining management tool that allows companies to:

Gain visibility into company's dining spend

Achieve T&E savings with the Dinova rebate program

Incentivize employees to dine in-network, as employees can earn perks for themselves

Onboard employees with ease no software or technology to learn, program onboarding is simple and user friendly

And now, reserve the best, high quality venue option with Dine Assist. Find more information about the program www.dinova.com/dine-assist.

