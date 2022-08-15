InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Automotive Security System (CHK-232)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automotive security system that would immediately alert the owner of a break-in attempt even when away from the vehicle," said an inventor, from Skokie, Ill., "so I invented THE ERA. My design ensures that you're aware of any break-ins, hit and runs or other tampering."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to notify a vehicle owner of a break in attempt. In doing so, it helps to prevent a vehicle from being stolen or tampered with. As a result, it increases security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

