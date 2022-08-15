Vestar Capital Partners Announces Promotions

Neil Merchant, Mark Dirzulaitis, and Angela Yun Promoted to Principal;

Alex Veronneau Promoted to Vice President

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestar Capital Partners, a leading U.S. private equity firm, announced today the promotions of several investment professionals at the firm. The promotions include Neil Merchant, Mark Dirzulaitis, and Angela Yun to Principal, and Alex Veronneau to Vice President.

"We congratulate Neil, Mark, Angela and Alex on their promotions in recognition of their impressive growth, development and meaningful contributions to the Firm," said Dan O'Connell, Founder and CEO of Vestar. "We are fortunate to have such talented and resourceful young professionals who subscribe to our core values of hard work, creativity, transparency and teamwork."

Mr. Merchant, a member of the Firm's Business & Technology Services group, joined Vestar in 2018. He previously worked at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe focusing on healthcare and technology investments. Mr. Merchant holds both a BS in Economics, cum laude, and an MBA in Finance and Management, with Honors, from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Dirzulaitis, a member of the Firm's Business & Technology Services group, joined Vestar in 2019. Prior to Vestar, he worked at American Securities where he focused on private equity investments across a variety of sectors. Mr. Dirzulaitis began his career at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on growth equity investments in technology companies. He received a joint BA / MA from Johns Hopkins University, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and an MBA with Honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Yun, a member of the Firm's Consumer group, joined Vestar in 2019. Previously, she worked at Alliance Consumer Growth, a consumer- and retail-focused growth equity firm. Ms. Yun began her career in the Leveraged Finance Group and Financial Sponsors Group at Wells Fargo Securities. She holds a BS in Economics, cum laude, from Duke University, and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Veronneau joined Vestar in 2019 after previously working as an Analyst in the Consumer & Retail Investment Banking Group at J.P. Morgan. He received a Bachelor of Commerce degree with first class honors from McGill University.

About Vestar Capital Partners

Vestar Capital Partners is a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm specializing in management buyouts and growth capital investments. Vestar invests and collaborates with incumbent management teams and private owners to build long-term enterprise value, with a focus on Consumer, Business & Technology Services and Healthcare. Since inception in 1988, Vestar funds have invested $11 billion in 89 companies – as well as more than 200 add-on acquisitions – with a total value of approximately $52 billion. For more information on Vestar, please visit www.vestarcapital.com.

