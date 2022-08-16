5WPR Announces Launch of Internet of Things PR Division

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today the creation of an Internet of Things (IoT) PR division as an expansion of their continuously growing B2B practice area.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to physical devices with software, sensors and other processing abilities being connected to the internet; actively collecting and sharing data. Today, IoT is making it possible to merge physical devices with the digital realm on a scale never imagined. With more connected devices in the world than people, IoT is present and enacted across all industries – from transportation and manufacturing to healthcare and lifestyle.

"IoT technologies are an exciting development, truly disrupting industries, as our communities continue to become increasingly connected," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "5W enjoys working with emerging industries, successfully building strategies that ensure long-term success on behalf of the company. As these technologies continue to roll out, it's important that top players in the industry focus on innovation; building their credibility and connecting with the right audiences."

PR services offered to computer IoT PR clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations