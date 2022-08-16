For the 9th Year in a Row, EnableComp Achieves Recognition on the Inc. 5000 List

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. announced that EnableComp is No. 4262 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"To be honored on this exclusive list is truly a remarkable accomplishment, much less nine times in a row, an achievement less than 1% of the companies on the list can claim," said Randy Dobbs, CEO of EnableComp. "Our mission is simple: to partner with hospitals to maximize the yield performance on their complex claims and make a real difference to their business's cash achievement so they can utilize their cash to deliver the highest quality care to their patients. It's a critical mission, and with our best-in-class technology and our team spirit, we keep performing and growing. I'm grateful to be a part of this company that continues to be resilient and sustain operational excellence and growth year after year."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "We are thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2022.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About EnableComp

EnableComp partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers through the utilization of our tech-enabled platform to manage Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, Out-of-State Medicaid, Commercial Denials and Long-Term Denials/ERISA appeals. Related services cover day 1 outsourcing, A/R resolution, and zero balance recovery. Clients are positioned to ensure maximum and timely reimbursement of their complex claims while improving overall yield, cash acceleration, and decreasing the cost to collect. EnableComp is the #1 Client-Ranked Complex Claims Solution by Black Book Research and 9-time Inc. 5000 winner.

Contact:

Ally Conner

aconner@enablecomp.com

