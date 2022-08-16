Carine Clark Joins Lumio as Chief Innovation Officer

Tech Industry Leader Promises Increased Support and Sustainability in the Face of Significant Growth

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumio, the preeminent leader in personalized renewable energy, announced today the addition of Carine Clark as chief innovation officer. Clark is a three-time president and CEO of high-growth tech companies (Allegiance, MaritzCX, and Banyan), specializing in helping organizations reach significant scale profitably. In addition to her role as chief innovation officer at Lumio, Clark is chair of the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity for Utah, Executive Chairman of Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), Board Director of Serial1 (Harley Davidson's electric bicycle company), and an active board member for Silicon Slopes and Nelnet Bank.

Carine Clark, Lumio Chief Innovation Officer (PRNewswire)

Clark has been recognized with numerous awards throughout her career, including being inducted into the Utah Technology Council Hall of Fame, named 2021 National Association of Corporate Boards (NACB) Public Company Director of The Year for Utah, 2016 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Utah Region, and 2015 CEO of the Year by Utah Business magazine. She was ranked by ExecRank as #47 of all CMO's worldwide in 2012.

Her experience, leadership, and influence—in innovative firms across Silicon Slopes and within her local community—will elevate Lumio's sustainable growth trajectory and impact on communities across the nation. Clark's reputation as a data-driven executive leader, and builder of communities and people, coupled with her collaborative-inclusive approach, will support Lumio on its mission to make power personal.

Clark will be instrumental in leading innovation efforts at Lumio to adapt, manage, and scale in the most efficient and inventive ways. As a cancer survivor, Clark is driven by a purpose larger than her own life. "Lumio is one of the fastest growing companies in the country right now. I know one day I am going to die—we all are—and I want my time left on earth spent making a difference," Clark said.

"The commitment of Lumio's executive powerhouse team to build this company from the town up with a focus on sincere sustainability is what originally piqued my interest. I am excited to be a part of a team that is not only concerned with building the best experience for their customers, but also focused on developing its employees into thoughtful, engaged leaders in their communities," Clark continued.

"I have had the privilege of working with Carine previously and have seen her indomitable work ethic achieve incredible results in and out of the office," said Greg Butterfield, CEO at Lumio. "She is a trusted business advisor across many industries because she understands the unique pressures and demands upon businesses working to scale rapidly. It's an honor to welcome her to the Lumio team."

Clark's approach to innovation will support Lumio's short- and long-term goals for growth, sustainability, and impact. As chief innovation officer at Lumio, Clark will contribute and influence the future of Lumio's solutions to industry-wide problems. Her ability to elevate everything—from the customer experience with personal solar power, to the goals and aspirations of seasoned executives and young professionals in her network of influence—will strengthen Lumio's foundation and shore up its notable, sustainable growth.

About Lumio

Lumio changed the residential solar industry by merging five regional leaders into a powerful national brand in December 2020. Today, Lumio leads the industry in customer experience, quality, and technological innovation. The company's vision to make power personal diversifies and decentralizes power production via good clean sun energy—making electricity cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable for homeowners across the country. Lumio's more than 5,000 team members are dedicated to their stewardship with nature and crafting earth's best home experience.

Lumio logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumio