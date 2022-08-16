EYEBUYDIRECT GOES BIG AND BOLD FOR BACK TO SCHOOL

Award-winning DTC eyewear company unveils its new Stand Out collection and Back to School Style Series

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has released its Stand Out Collection to celebrate individuality and make a statement this fall. This newest portfolio adds to the brand's already expansive collection of frames within its Back to School Style Series.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

Eyebuydirect's Stand Out collection includes 33 expressive frames that feature edgy designs and trendy colorways, including Fiesta (unisex frames in jade), Curious (available in clear green, rose or honeycomb yellow frames) and Flutter (a feisty blue floral frame). The Stand Out collection embraces the expressive styles and high quality construction that have made Eyebuydirect so popular.

In tandem with the Stand Out collection, Eyebuydirect's Every Vision of You – Back to School Style Series highlights bold and retro styles you're sure to see on campuses this year.

Retro styles within the series include:

Hollie ( $39 USD )– Slim wire frame topped with translucent plastic, delicate details, and adjustable nose pads. The limited-edition, teal-tinted evergreen is perfect for fall. )– Slim wire frame topped with translucent plastic, delicate details, and adjustable nose pads. The limited-edition, teal-tinted evergreen is perfect for fall.

St Michel ( $35 USD ) – Unisex full-rim metal frames that bring an understated elegance, paired with lightweight materials for a comfortable, confident fit. ) – Unisex full-rim metal frames that bring an understated elegance, paired with lightweight materials for a comfortable, confident fit.

Bold styles within the series include:

Rhys ( $35 USD ) – Oversized metal frames with a leveled out top and geometric bottom, guaranteed to make a big statement. ) – Oversized metal frames with a leveled out top and geometric bottom, guaranteed to make a big statement.

Astoria ( $59 USD ) – Takes 'granny chic' to another level, complete with a gold chain link browline and arms with oversized square lenses. These frames will elevate any outfit! ) – Takes 'granny chic' to another level, complete with a gold chain link browline and arms with oversized square lenses. These frames will elevate any outfit!

No matter if you're partial to bold styles or retro frames, Eyebuydirect is the place to shop for affordable quality frames as you head back to school.

For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop these collections, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. With over 3,000 frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. We offer Virtual Try-On technology and 2-day delivery on thousands of frames to make shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide for every order placed. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

