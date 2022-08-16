The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. Denounces Any Calls For Violence Against Law Enforcement

QUANTICO, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board of FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) denounces any calls for violence against or directed towards state, local, and federal law enforcement officers.

"The majority who serve in a law enforcement capacity are committed to justice and the FBI National Academy Associates condemns violence toward and/or inflicted upon any law enforcement officer, trooper, deputy, and federal agent" said FBINAA President Tim Braniff, "We must continue to recognize law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities. The men and women working on the streets daily should never have to work under the shadow of threats of violence toward them or their families. The public safety community needs to stand united and denounce the constant verbosity of violence toward our peacekeepers. This is not a political issue but a perseverance of public humanity and peace within our community and on our streets.

FBINAA joins those who continue to support the public safety community and stand united to support our officers against any threat of violence and terrorism.

The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, leadership training, and information to law enforcement executives around the world. The Association's Mission is "Impacting communities by providing and promoting law enforcement leadership through training and networking." Association members are graduates of the prestigious FBI National Academy Program. The FBINAA has nearly 16,000 members representing all 50 US states, over 8,200 law enforcement agencies, and 194 countries worldwide. The FBINAA is the strongest law enforcement leadership network in the world. Located in Quantico, VA, the FBINAA is a non-political organization and is not affiliated with any special interest group.

