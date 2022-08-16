Kichler Lighting LLC Embraces Cottagecore Style with New Homestead Collection

Inspired by a simple life, 10 families of expertly curated fixtures incorporate fine finishes and thoughtful architectural details to invite warmth and comfort into any home

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kichler Lighting's new Homestead Collection is as dreamy as it is cozy. This line of expertly curated fixtures pulls inspiration from the warmth and comfort of cottagecore, rustic, farmhouse, Edwardian and vintage styles, adding a charming mix of romance and simplicity to any space.

Kichler Lighting’s Topiary 6 light chandelier, part of the Homestead Collection, draws inspiration from the flowing linework seen in vintage planters. Elegant Matte White candle sleeves top floral-inspired curves finished in the vintage Character Bronze. (PRNewswire)

The Homestead Collection mixes the feel of old and new across 10 style families and 81 new SKUs. It builds on the cottagecore trend of nesting at home and slower living, echoing consumers' increased interest in homespun crafts, antiques and family heirlooms and closeness to nature and gardening. This collection is reminiscent of sun-faded aesthetics that effortlessly blend with romantic, nostalgic interiors.

"The Homestead Collection embodies our heightened admiration for heirlooms and personal objects that tell a story. This innate sensibility combined with warm and relaxed, yet elegant interiors, provides us comfort and familiarity in an elevated way," says Kichler Lighting's Creative Director Greg Martin. "Through blending timeless, historic design elements with the stories embedded in our treasured belongings, a new and fresh heritage emerges."

The 10 Homestead Collection families are:

Baile™ – This fixture design breathes new life into the classic gathered-wheat motif to delight and captivate while reinvigorating any space. Bold and warm, fresh yet vintage, it's here to stay. Baile's chandeliers and sconces come in Greige with Brushed Nickel or Natural Brass with Black finishes.

Dame – Elegant and romantic, the Dame collection refreshes the traditional lantern into a sophisticated pendant for interiors. Offered in two sizes, it's available in Character Bronze, Textured Black and Anvil Iron with White finishes.

Fira – Inspired by the decorative spindles found on antique furniture, the Fira collection of pendants celebrates traditional artistry with warm, dual finishes and vintage flair for a cozy, elegant feeling. Available in two sizes, Fira comes in a wide range of finish options: White with Natural Brass, Greige/White/Natural Brass, Anvil Iron with Beech and Natural Brass with Black.

Freesia – Retreat into farm-fresh simplicity with the new Freesia collection of fixtures. This line features delicate detailing influenced by antique ceramics, sweeping arms and vintage candles in three chandelier sizes and two finishes: Textured Black and Anvil Iron.

Heddle – Make your space cozy and inviting with the Heddle collection, which exudes warmth and elegance with its white linen shades, artistic details and refined vintage finishes. Heddle is available as a pendant, chandelier or linear chandelier. Choose from Anvil Iron, Textured Black or Natural Brass finishes to complete the look.

Karthe™ – Light, airy and refined sum up the Karthe collection. Celebrating a nod to heirloom details such as turnings, Karthe brings a classic sense of casual elegance to any home. A wall sconce and three sizes of chandeliers are available in Brushed Nickel with Beech, Natural Brass, and Black finishes.

Melis™ – With its carved-wood appearance combined with soft, clear glass, the Melis collection evokes the warm feelings of a homestead kitchen. Gentle curves, rich finishes and sophisticated metal details inspired by vintage turnings set Melis apart. The two sizes of Opal round chandeliers can be ordered in Warm Maple Wood or Black finishes.

Opal – Inspired by ornate tea kettles, early 19th-century milk glass and cast metals, the fixtures in the Opal pendant collection are divinely vintage. The pairing of bright, clean, white glass with rich finishes plays together in perfect harmony. Choose from Textured Black, Character Bronze or Classic Pewter accents.

Topiary – The effortless structure of lush botanical gardens informed the Topiary collection's design, which reflects the elegance of stepping into nature. The collection includes a striking chandelier and a single-light pendant in either Character Bronze or Textured Black finishes.

Vetivene – The Vetivene collection whispers nostalgia and redefines distinction. It marks the resurgence of white glass in optional shades or bare candles. This family comes in a choice of timeless Textured Black, Natural Brass or Classic Pewter finishes that lend a cozy vintage vibe to life in any space. The line includes chandeliers, sconces and vanity lights.

