M&T Bank Welcomes Ishet Dhar as Chief Digital Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank today announced the appointment of Ishet Dhar in the role of Chief Digital Officer (CDO). This decision reflects M&T's increasing focus on digital and its role creating simple, differentiated experiences for customers and employees.

Dhar has over two decades of global experience, most recently serving as senior vice president, digital consumer delivery at Bank of America. In this enterprise-wide role, Dhar will lead the strategy, integration and transformation of M&T's digital platforms, providing each customer a seamless and personalized digital experience that spans and supports their full relationship across the bank. He will report to Head of Consumer / Business Banking and Marketing Christopher Kay and serve as a key member of the company's leadership.

"Ishet will supercharge our digital transformation at M&T, driving new technology innovation and experiences for our customers and communities," said Kay. "He will be focused on delivering value for our customers, while giving our bankers the tools they need to be a source of support and guidance in the communities where we live and work. I am looking forward to what's ahead under his leadership."

"My goal is to make it easier for customers across our communities to access the services and solutions they need—wherever, whenever they need them—to help them achieve their financial goals and make a difference in their lives," said Dhar.

Dhar received a MBA from Rice University and currently resides in Newtown Square, Pa. He will be based in M&T's regional headquarters in Wilmington, Del.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com. People's United customers can visit www.mtb.com/peoples for more information on the conversion to M&T Bank.

