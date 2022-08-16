RISMedia to Hold 34th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C.

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no more powerful setting than Washington, D.C., in an election year for hosting residential real estate's most influential players. With three weeks left until RISMedia's 34th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange , the company is set to welcome 400-plus industry thought leaders for its renowned educational and networking gathering.

"Informative, thought-provoking educational sessions, combined with ample networking opportunities, sets this event apart from all others," says RISMedia Founder, President & CEO John Featherston. "Hundreds of the most powerful residential real estate decision-makers will gather at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., September 6 - 8."

At the two-and-a-half day event, 120-plus speakers will participate in over 25 presentations and panel discussions . Topics being covered include:

Economic Address: How Inventory, Affordability and Inflation are Impacting the Market

The Global State of Real Estate & The Regional State of Real Estate: How Market Trends are Unfolding Around the World & Country

The Road Ahead: The Top 3 Issues Facing Real Estate

Evolving Your Leadership Approach for Today's Market

Ready for What's Next: Staying Profitable in a Balanced Market

The Changing Face of Luxury: How to Make Sure Game Plan Is Up-to-Date

How to Make the Most of Your Marketing Dollars

The MLS Issues track will address critical factors impacting the MLS environment

The Brokerage M&A track will provide strategies and case studies for successfully growing your firm.

View the full agenda here .

Speakers being featured include:

Gino Blefari , HomeServices of America

Thad Wong , Christie's International Real Estate

Christy Budnick , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Kymber Menkiti , Keller Williams Capital Properties

Cindy Ariosa , Long & Foster Real Estate

James Dwiggins , NextHome

Anthony Lamacchia , Lamacchia Realty

Dermot Buffini , Buffini & Company

Wendy Forsythe , Fathom Realty

Dontae Carroll , Compass

Ashley Bowers , HomeSmart

Nick Bailey , RE/MAX LLC

Sue Yannaccone , Anywhere Franchise Group

Helen Hanna Casey , Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Mike Miedler , Century 21 Real Estate

See the full lineup here .

RISMedia will also celebrate and honor its 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on Sept. 7.

For more information, visit www.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange/ .

For more information about RISMedia, visit, rismedia.com.

