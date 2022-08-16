Warren Sharp Joins SportsGrid as Lead Pro Football Analyst

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid announced today Warren Sharp has signed a multi-year agreement to join the network as a lead pro football analyst. Sharp will provide live reports featuring his statistical insights and actionable analytics across the SportsGrid weekday and weekend live programming. Now with master control operating at its headquarters at Bell Works in Holmdel, NJ, SportsGrid's audience has more than doubled to 496,000 average daily impressions on CTV and OTT platforms over the past quarter. Live reports will include his expert commentary, breaking news, and game-specific odds and lines opportunities. Sharp, previously with NBC Sports, will be a regular contributor across the SportsGrid live programming line-up, along with providing insights and analysis to SportsGrid's content, social media efforts, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid) (PRNewswire)

The Sharp reports will cover the NFL regular season and playoffs appearing on Ferrall Coast to Coast, Pro Football Today, and In-Game Live All Access. Sharp will now headline SportsGrid's talent roster including Scott Ferrall, Craig Mish, Gabe Morency, Ben Stevens, Kevin Walsh, Andrew Andersson, and more.

"We are elated to welcome Warren Sharp to the SportsGrid team just in time for the start of the NFL season. Warren's well-known insights and deep analysis of the NFL teams, players, and betting markets have developed his reputation as one of the foremost experts in the sports betting industry. We are extremely pleased and excited to add him to our NFL coverage for multiple years," said Adam Kaplan, Chief Operating Officer at SportsGrid.

Sharp, a national media personality and leader in advanced analytics for professional football said, "When I look at the future of sports gambling coverage, I see SportsGrid as an outstanding place to reach the fans who want the NFL insight I provide on a regular basis. SportsGrid's content strategy gives me the freedom to provide that information with the personality and style that I believe resonates with NFL fans and particularly NFL fans who gamble. I'd like to thank Adam Kaplan and the rest of the team at SportsGrid for giving me that opportunity."

In addition to his hosting and network appearances, Sharp will contribute to SportsGrid's new app launch and be a contributor to the SportsGrid social media strategy, amplifying content, making picks and posting betting-related video content on his and SportsGrid's social media channels.

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real-time delivery of news, storylines, data, odds, statistics, and betting intelligence across the daily original program schedule. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

Media Contact

Charles Theiss

SportsGrid, Inc.

charles@sportsgrid.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SportsGrid