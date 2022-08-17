Cohere Health's Utilization Management Platform Earns HITRUST r2 Certification

Designation reflects company's commitment to protecting sensitive data and meeting key regulations

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cohere Health, a recognized leader in intelligent utilization management (UM) technology, announced that its UM collaboration platform has received Certified status for information security by HITRUST. This coveted designation places Cohere in an elite group of organizations that have demonstrated the utmost commitment to security, privacy, and regulatory compliance best practices.

Cohere Health's digital healthcare collaboration platform and supporting services align patients, physicians, and health plans at the point of diagnosis to expedite physician-approved, evidence-based treatment plans. By transforming legacy authorization processes, Cohere Health aims to facilitate optimal care journeys for every patient, thereby improving care quality and reducing the total cost of care.

"Achieving HITRUST certification shows that we're at the forefront of providing the highest standards of data security and protection," said Niall O'Connor, Chief Technology Officer, Cohere Health. "From the beginning, we've been rigorous about building a modern stack with stringent security and privacy standards to protect our clients' data. This achievement validates our ability to provide the highest level of risk assurance."

The HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification, previously known as HITRUST CSF® certification, demonstrates that Cohere's intelligent UM collaboration platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. HITRUST is globally recognized as the industry gold standard for information protection assurances due to its comprehensive control requirements, depth of quality review, and consistent oversight. The HITRUST Validated Assessment evaluates a company's risk exposure due to data volumes, regulatory compliance, and other risk factors. Certification demonstrates that Cohere's platform meets all national and international security, privacy, and regulatory standards, including ISO, NIST, PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR.

Cohere's intelligent UM collaboration platform aligns patients, physicians, and health plans on evidence-based care plans to improve clinical outcomes and speed patient access to high-quality care. The SaaS platform digitizes prior authorization requests from all sources, using transparent, AI-enabled recommendations to ensure complete and clinically appropriate requests before submission; the platform then automates request processing, including clinical review. Cohere's emphasis on clinical best practices and reduced care variation has helped health plans reduce denial rates by 63% and increase quality outcome metrics by 11-43%, while simultaneously decreasing medical costs by 15+%.

Cohere is one of the few companies focused on UM to earn HITRUST r2 certification, and was also the first digital prior authorization platform to achieve Utilization Management Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. To maintain HITRUST certification, Cohere must ensure regular third-party monitoring of its intelligent UM collaboration platform, including the testing of hundreds of security controls.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "Cohere's achievement is uncommon for a young company, and speaks volumes about the company's processing maturity and its commitment to safeguarding sensitive data."

Cohere Health is a clinical intelligence company that is transforming utilization management (UM) by aligning physicians and health plans on evidence-based care paths for the patient's entire care journey. By integrating these care paths into the prior authorization submission process, Cohere's digital UM collaboration platform reduces denial rates and medical expenses while improving patient outcomes. The company is a winner of the TripleTree iAward and has been named to both Fierce Healthcare's Fierce 15 and CB Insights' Digital Health 150 lists. Cohere's investors include Flare Capital Partners, Define Ventures, Deerfield, Polaris Partners, and Longitude Capital.

