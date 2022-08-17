Eltek Ltd. Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Revenues were $9.1 million
  • Operating profit was $0.3 million
  • Profit before tax was $1.0 million.
  • Net profit was $0.8 million or $0.13 per fully diluted share
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $0.5 million
  • Repair of the damaged production line was completed and production has returned to normal capacity

"While we were able to record revenues of $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, our revenues and operating profit was affected by the fire that broke out at our plant in Petach-Tikvah. The fire was extinguished, but completely shut down the production phase carried out in one of our production departments. Within a period of approximately two weeks we managed to employ an alternative process using other machines and renewed partial deliveries to customers while prioritizing critical orders. As of today, our production levels are at normal volume," said Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek.

"As a result of the fire, our ability to supply finished products to our customers was impaired, resulting in lower than planned sales and increased costs. We are currently discussing with the insurance company the amount of compensation for the damages we incurred," further explained Mr. Yaffe.

"During July, we renewed our shelf registration statement which will permit us to raise up to $20 million. The registration statement is intended to enable us to raise capital at a time when market conditions and our share price will be appropriate," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $9.1 million, compared to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.7 million (18% of revenues) compared to $2.4 (26% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021;

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.3 million compared to operating profit of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Financial income for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million compared to financial expenses of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Financial income resulted from the erosion of the NIS against the US dollar.

Profit before income tax for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.0 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021;

Net profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $0.8 million or $0.13 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $0.9 million or $0.16 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2021;

Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was a $0.8 million (9% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $1.4 million (16% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021;

First six months of 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the first six months of 2022 were $18.8 million, compared to $16.3 million in the first six months of 2021;

Gross profit for the first six months of 2022 was $3.6 million (19% of revenues) compared to $3.5 (22% of revenues) in the first six months of 2021;

Operating profit for the first six months of 2022 was $1.0 million compared to operating profit of $1.2 million in the first six months of 2021;

Financial income for the first six months of 2022 was $732,000 compared to financial income of $20,000 in the first six months of 2021. Financial income resulted from the erosion of the NIS against the US dollar.

Profit before income tax for the first six months of 2022 was $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million in the first six months of 2021;

Net profit for the first six months of 2022 was $1.4 million or $0.24 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $1.2 million or $0.20 per fully diluted share in the first six months of 2021;

First six months of 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the first six months of 2022 was a $1.9 million (10% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $2.1 million (13% of revenues) in the first six months of 2021;

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 8:30am Eastern Time (15:30pm Israel Time, 5:30am Pacific Time), Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Freund, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States:            1-866-860-9642

Israel:                         03-918-0691

International:              +972-3-918-0691

To Access a Replay of the Call

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Investor Contact
Ron Freund
Chief Financial Officer
Investor-Contact@nisteceltek.com
+972-3-939-5023

(Tables follow)

Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands US$, except per share data)














Three months ended


Six months ended





June 30,


June 30,





2022


2021


2022


2021























Revenues


9,089


9,132


18,844


16,337



Costs of revenues


(7,411)


(6,743)


(15,205)


(12,806)



Gross profit


1,678


2,389


3,639


3,531














Selling, general and administrative expenses


(1,306)


(1,332)


(2,598)


(2,332)



R&D expenses, net


(26)


(10)


(44)


(10)



Operating profit


346


1,047


997


1,189














Financial income (expenses), net


611


(84)


732


20



Other income (loss), net


-


-


-


(2)



Profit before income tax 


957


963


1,729


1,207














Tax expenses


204


35


344


50



Net Profit 


753


928


1,385


1,157














Earnings per share











Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share


0.13


0.16


0.24


0.20














Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute











basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)


5,850


5,840


5,846


5,840














Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute











diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)


5,850


5,871


5,846


5,868



Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands US$)














June  30,


December  31,









2022


2021
















Assets






















Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents


8,246


9,283







Receivables:   Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts


8,533


7,021







                     Other


762


798







Inventories 


5,079


4,893







Prepaid expenses 


385


586


















Total current assets


23,005


22,581


















Long term assets











Restricted deposits


202


226







Severance pay fund


59


66







Deferred tax assets and long term tax receivables, net


2,842


3,563







Operating lease right of use assets


7,833


8,979







Total long term assets


10,936


12,834


















Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation


6,213


7,368


















Total Assets


40,154


42,783


















Liabilities and Shareholder's equity






















Current liabilities











Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts


723


708







Accounts payable: Trade


4,310


4,044







                            Other


3,471


3,577







Short-term operating lease liabilities


859


931


















Total current liabilities


9,363


9,260


















Long-term liabilities











Long term debt, excluding current maturities


3,136


3,921







Employee severance benefits


306


344







Long-term operating lease liabilities


7,093


8,186


















Total long-term liabilities


10,535


12,451


















Equity











Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000
shares, issued and outstanding 5,849,678 at June 30, 2022 and
5,840,357 at December 31, 2021


5,305


5,296







Additional paid-in capital


22,862


22,846







Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments


1,364


3,716







Capital reserve


1,404


1,287







Accumulated deficit


(10,688)


(12,073)







Shareholders' equity


20,247


21,072







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


40,145


42,783







Eltek Ltd.


Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations


(In thousands US$)













Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations


Three months ended


Six months ended





June  30,


June  30,





2022


2021


2022


2021





Unaudited


Unaudited























GAAP net Income 


753


928


1,385


1,157



Add back items:






















Financial expenses (income), net 


(611)


84


(732)


(20)



Income tax expenses 


204


35


344


50



Depreciation and amortization


445


442


880


885



Non-GAAP EBITDA


791


1,489


1,877


2,072















































Eltek Ltd.

Consolidated Statement of  Cash flow

(In thousands US$)














Three months ended


Six months ended





June 30,


June 30,





2022


2021


2022


2021














Cash flows from operating activities:






















Net Income


753


928


1,385


1,157














Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net











 cash flows provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization


445


442


880


886



Stock-based compensation


64


67


117


73



Decrease in deferred tax assets and long term tax receivable


194


9


335


16





703


518


1,332


975














Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets


(8)


20


(4)


24



Decrease (increase) in trade receivables


(1,140)


(1,482)


(2,300)


1,546



Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses


165


315


83


95



Decrease (increase) in inventories


(57)


252


(731)


(250)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables


301


(211)


786


(411)



Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses


(204)


44


302


(279)



Increase (decrease)  in employee severance benefits, net


(2)


(4)


-


(10)





(945)


(1,066)


(1,864)


715














Net cash provided by operating activities


511


380


853


2,847

























Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of fixed assets


(326)


(331)


(615)


(538)



Restricted deposits


(1)


(154)


(1)


(154)



Net cash used in investing activities


(327)


(485)


(616)


(692)

























Cash flows from financing activities:











Short- term bank credit, net


-


-


-


(377)



Exercise of options


-


-


25


-



Repayment of long-term loans from bank


(144)


(38)


(258)


(77)



Proceeds from long-term loans


-


3,062


-


3,062



Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables


(3)


(274)


(7)


(285)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


(147)


2,750


(240)


2,323














Effect of translation adjustments


(845)


118


(1,034)


(44)














Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(808)


2,763


(1,037)


4,434














Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period


9,054


6,406


9,283


4,735














Cash and cash equivalents at period end


8,246


9,169


8,246


9,169



