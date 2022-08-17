Hicks Thomas Partner Stewart Hoffer Named to Lawdragon 500's Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers Guide

Houston lawyer recognized as one of the nation's top employment advisors

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP partner Stewart Hoffer has been named to the 2022 Lawdragon 500 guide to the Leading Corporate Employment Lawyers in America, which honors the most accomplished employment attorneys in the nation.

This year's list recognizes "the nation's top advisors to businesses, universities, nonprofits, and other organizations dealing with the mind-bending matrix of today's global workforce," according to the publication.

"To be included among this incredible group of employment lawyers is really an honor," said Mr. Hoffer. "It is a privilege to be able to work each day on behalf of our clients, and to be recognized for work that I love makes it that much more special."

Mr. Hoffer, selected for his labor and employment litigation expertise, is marking his first year as a Lawdragon 500 honoree. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he represents both plaintiffs and defendants in employment lawsuits, counsels clients on workplace laws and regulations, and represents clients before federal, state, and local labor and employment agencies. Mr. Hoffer is known to his clients as a go-to resource, trusted for his timely and wise counsel.

"We are so pleased for Stewart," said Hicks Thomas name partner John B. Thomas. "Clients who have worked with him know him to be their fiercest advocate and someone who goes above and beyond to protect their interests. To see him recognized for all his great work is fantastic."

Published annually, the Lawdragon 500 guide relies on meticulous editorial evaluations, peer and client nominations, and independent third-party research. In choosing employment honorees, Lawdragon "reviews cutting-edge litigation, as well as trends in employment law and reviews the lawyers consistently turned to for guidance in those matters." The full corporate employment guide can be viewed at https://www.lawdragon.com/.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com .

