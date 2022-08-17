From Investor to Board Member - Entrepreneur Ayesha Curry Officially Joins the Team of #1 Organic Gardening Brand, Back to the Roots

Ayesha Curry named a Director of the Board of Back to the Roots and deepens her commitment to building the gardening brand for the next generation

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Back to the Roots , the world's fastest-growing organic garden brand, announced that Ayesha Curry will be joining the Back to the Roots Board of Directors.

7 years ago, Ayesha Curry, a self-prescribed "crazy garden lady", was introduced to the founders of Back to the Roots, Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez, by mutual friends who believed they shared the same passions for gardening, growing your own food and inspiring kids to connect with the environment. The friendship developed into a product collaboration with Back to the Roots and later Ayesha coming on as an investor in the company.

Now, as Back to the Roots closed its $15M Series D and sets its eyes on exciting growth ahead, Ayesha is joining as the 6th member of the company's Board of Directors, focusing on product & brand development as Back to the Roots aims to build the gardening brand for generations to come. This year alone, consumers are expected to spend $100M on Back to the Roots gardening products.

Ayesha Curry says, "I am so excited to join the board of Back to the Roots. Nikhil, Alejandro and I share a passion for educating families about the magic of growing their own food and creating excitement about making healthy food choices. As a mom, it is important for me to encourage my children to develop a healthy lifestyle while also being mindful of protecting the Earth. As a businesswoman, I love that I am able to combine my passions and help this impressive business continue to excel as the garden brand for the next generation."

"We are so honored to have Ayesha join the board. Her incredible entrepreneurial mindset and innate branding & community development expertise make her the perfect fit for our company as we scale into our next chapter," says Nikhil Arora, Back to the Roots Co-Founder and Co-CEO.

"It's a special opportunity to add Ayesha to our Board — aside from her tremendous business experience, she is also a passionate gardener and a mom who wants to grow with her family. I can't think of anyone else better to help guide this brand into every home & classroom in the country," adds Back to the Roots Co-Founder and Co-CEO Alejandro Velez.

Back to the Roots is building the garden brand of the future — focusing on creating gardening products that are not only easy to use & great for plants, but also for the planet. They also have a school giveback program tied into every one of their products - helping bring organic grow kits to over 55,000 elementary school students this past year. Their game-changing line of organic indoor grow kits, 100% USA grown seed packets, peat-free soil, plant food, live plants and raised beds are available nationwide in Walmart, The Home Depot, Target, Lowe's and on Amazon.

About Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry is a renowned restaurateur, chef, 2x New York Times bestselling author, producer, host, and was featured on the prestigious Forbes "30 Under 30" list. Her accessible approach to cooking has made her one of the most sought-after experts in food and lifestyle and has amassed over 9 million avid social media followers and subscribers. Ayesha has her own line of cookware, kitchen textiles, and ready-to-eat meals, sold at retailers nationwide. Ayesha, along with her husband Stephen, is the co-founder of their family-founded charity Eat. Learn. Play. with a mission to end childhood hunger, ensure universal access to quality education, and enable healthy, active lifestyles. Working with key partners such as Alameda County Community Food Bank and World Central Kitchen, Eat. Learn. Play. has served up more than 25 million meals to-date in the Bay Area. Additionally, she is an ambassador for No Kid Hungry, an organization fighting to end childhood hunger. In 2020, Ayesha released her own lifestyle magazine, SWEET JULY, in partnership with the Meredith Corporation. The magazine shares recipes, personal anecdotes, fashion, family-friendly ideas and features interviews with inspiring creatives, influencers, activists, professionals and entrepreneurs from all walks of life. Following the launch of the magazine, Ayesha opened a brick-and-mortar Sweet July storefront and café in Oakland, CA and its accompanying website. She also released her second New York Times national best-selling cookbook, The Full Plate: Flavor Filled Recipes for Families with No Time and A Lot To Do. On the entertainment side, Curry recently hosted and executive produced HBO Max's About Last Night. Ayesha lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her three kids, Riley, Ryan and Canon, and husband, Stephen.

About Back to the Roots

Back to the Roots is an organic gardening company that has evolved from an urban mushroom farm in Oakland, CA to a thriving national brand and the fastest-growing organic gardening company in the country. With a mission to reconnect everyone back to where food comes from, co-founders Nikhil Arora and Alejandro Velez are transforming the gardening industry by making it easy for anyone, anywhere to grow their own food. Their award-winning line of organic gardening kits, seeds, soils, plant food, and raised beds is currently distributed in over 10,000 retail locations nationwide, including The Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Walmart, Cost Plus, Whole Foods, Albertsons, Menards, Kohl's, Amazon, and Costco. Alejandro & Nikhil have also been featured as Forbes 30 Under 30, EY Entrepreneurs of the Year NorCal, President Obama's Champions of Change, and CNN 10 Next Gen Entrepreneurs to Watch. Please visit www.backtotheroots.com for more.

