JEFF MUNN JOINS JURASSIC QUEST AS CEO TO SHEPHERD NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST DINOSAUR ENTERPRISE

Munn Sets Sights on Continued Growth and International Expansion

Link to Press Materials and Assets

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jurassic Quest, a leading family edutainment company and producer of North America's largest touring dinosaur property, welcomes Jeff Munn as Chief Executive Officer.

Jurassic Quest, a leading family edutainment company and producer of North America’s largest touring dinosaur property, welcomes Jeff Munn as Chief Executive Officer.Uniquely poised to usher the company’s continued growth and global expansion, Munn spent over three decades of his live events career with the Harlem Globetrotters where he served in various executive capacities, most recently as Executive Vice President and General Manager. (PRNewswire)

"It is a sincere privilege to join the amazing team at Jurassic Quest"

Uniquely poised to usher the company's continued growth and global expansion, Munn spent over three decades of his live events career with the Harlem Globetrotters where he served in various executive capacities, most recently as Executive Vice President and General Manager. He was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the enterprise, including strategic planning, budgeting, operations, global logistics, content development, domestic and international booking, sales and marketing, merchandising, partnerships, licensing, talent acquisition, as well as driving brand revitalization efforts as the organization pursued opportunities for growth and monetization across a wide variety of platforms. Prior to that, Munn led the organization as Chief Operating Officer for 15 years, leading global tour operations and international expansion initiatives.

With more than 5 million visits since it was founded in 2013, Jurassic Quest has a legacy of bringing thrilling and educational dinosaur encounters to families across the country, and became the first in the space to pivot to a drive thru iteration during 2020-2021 as a response to the pandemic and event venue closures. Jurassic Quest has since returned to its traditional indoor format and has expanded to concurrently operate three touring shows to accommodate demand for the largest and most realistic dinosaur experience on the continent. Munn joins Jurassic Quest as the company recently completed its second successful tour of Western Canada and will be at the helm for the first tour of Eastern Canada in November. Munn will oversee domestic and international operations, as well as growth opportunities, and work alongside veteran teams to mount a best-in-class experience for families and dinosaur fans everywhere.

"It is a sincere privilege to join the amazing team at Jurassic Quest as we all strive to continue delivering quality experiences to families around the world," said Munn.

Jurassic Quest is a subsidiary of Family Quest Holdings and was acquired in 2019 by L2 Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Devon, Pennsylvania. Bob Levine, founder and Managing Partner of L2 Capital adds, "we are thrilled to have Jeff join Family Quest and bring his unique background and experience to lead its growth. Jeff has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to expand entertainment properties globally and domestically, while remaining focused on delivering a consistent high quality guest and team experience. We are confident that under his leadership, Family Quest will enhance its position as the leading producer of family edutainment."

About Jurassic Quest:

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest sold more than one million tickets in 2019, and hosted more than 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru beginning in 2020. Jurassic Quest now operates three touring versions of its classic indoor event, welcoming fans in 41 states and four provinces in the U.S. and Canada over the past year. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com.

About L2 Capital Partners:

L2 Capital Partners (www.L2Capital.net) is a boutique lower middle market private equity firm that specializes in making controlling investments in a diverse range of family and founder-built companies with demonstrated market leadership and unlocked potential for growth. L2's impressive track record over the last nine years includes top quartile returns for its portfolio of business service and consumer product companies with enterprise values up to $65 million. L2 Capital adds value by partnering closely with company leadership to meet their strategic and financial goals by providing intimate operational support including a proprietary breakthrough growth framework in addition to access to resources and technology gained over 40 years of principal investing experience.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jurassic Quest Inc