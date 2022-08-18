Bret Talley Scholarship For Future Tech Pioneers Now Available for Students

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bret Talley has announced the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers, giving $1,000 in scholarship money to a deserving student studying technology who will be a future leader and innovator. The scholarship fund is open to all students currently enrolled at a university studying technology or high school kids who plan to attend university to study tech. This is an exceptional opportunity for any student interested in technology who wants to make a difference in the world! Applications are now being accepted.

Bret Talley has been a driving force in the tech industry for years. As the owner of Talley Digital Media, a digital marketing firm specializing in search engine optimization and web presence for companies and high-profile personalities, Bret has helped countless businesses and individuals reach new levels of online success. He is now using his knowledge and expertise to give back to the next generation of tech leaders and innovators through the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers.

Bret Talley believes that the tech industry's future lies in our youth's hands. He wants to help students who are passionate about technology and have the potential to be the next big thing in the field. The Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers will provide $1000 towards the recipient's tuition, with preference given to those who demonstrate financial need.

Bret Talley advises future applicants to the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers to "dream big and never give up on your dreams." He knows it takes dedication and hard work to succeed in the tech industry, but he also knows it's worth it. He hopes this scholarship will help some deserving students achieve their goals and make a difference in the world.

About Bret Talley

Bret Talley is a Florida-based entrepreneur and business owner. He runs Talley Digital Media, a digital marketing firm specializing in search engine optimization and web presence for companies and high-profile personalities. Bret began the company in 2012 after working with several major media organizations in sales and management.

Applications for the Bret Talley Scholarship for Future Tech Pioneers are now open! Interested students can visit the website below for more information and to fill out an application.

Website: https://brettalleyscholarship.com

Spokesperson: Bret Talley

