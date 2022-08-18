Canadian Solar Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, with solar module shipments, revenue and gross margin all at or exceeding the high end of prior guidance.

Highlights

Solar module shipments of 5.06 GW, at the high end of 4.9 GW to 5.1 GW guidance range.

62% increase in revenue year-over-year ("yoy") to $2.31 billion , above the high end of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion guidance range.

16.0% gross margin exceeds the guidance range of 14.5% to 15.5%.

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar of $74 million , or $1.07 per diluted share.

Accelerating upstream capacity expansion plans to further increase control over supply chain.

Global Energy solar project pipeline expands to 26 GWp and storage pipeline expands to over 31 GWh, as of June 30, 2022 .

Carve-out IPO of CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar" or the "CSI Solar subsidiary") remains on track awaiting completion of the CSRC registration.

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We achieved strong results in the second quarter of 2022, with solar module shipments, revenue and gross margin all at or exceeding the high end of prior guidance. Sequentially, we grew our module shipments by nearly 40% and battery storage solutions revenues by 2.8 times, while significantly expanding our profitability and completing a large volume of project sales. Our capacity growth strategy is also well on track, which we expanded per our recent announcement to invest in our own polysilicon capacity in a region rich in renewable energy resources. This will allow us to gain further control over sourcing, technology and supply chain, and is part of a long-term plan to increase our market share while meaningfully reducing the carbon footprint of our supply chain. We provide additional details of our environmental efforts and performance in our latest ESG Sustainability Report, published last month.

"We are also excited to see the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, in the U.S. coming into effect. We believe it will drive a big acceleration in demand for clean energy, especially for solar energy and battery storage.

"Separately, CSI Solar's carve-out IPO remains on track awaiting registration with the China Securities Regulatory Commission."

Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary, said, "CSI Solar delivered strong results in the second quarter, significantly growing volume and increasing pricing, while taking cost control measures in a difficult environment as polysilicon prices continue to go up. Our performance in the second quarter was also boosted by a substantial foreign exchange gain from a strong U.S. Dollar relative to the Renminbi. From a market standpoint, we are encouraged by signs of a shift in customer behavior driven by a growing awareness of solar energy's attractive economics and its importance in energy security and climate change mitigation efforts, especially when paired with battery storage. Reflecting this positive trend, our battery storage shipments in the first half of 2022 have already exceeded 1 GWh, a record level for us. We will continue to build on our strong channels and relationships, especially in premium markets, and make capacity expansion preparations to accelerate our global market share gains in the coming years."

Ismael Guerrero, Corporate VP and President of Canadian Solar's Global Energy subsidiary, said, "We delivered significant growth in the second quarter by monetizing approximately 880 MWp of project sales across Australia, the U.S., Japan and the U.K. We also continued to expand and diversify our global project pipeline, strengthening our leadership position in key markets while allowing us to be more selective in developing the highest quality assets. We are particularly encouraged by the passing of the IRA in the U.S. as our subsidiary, Recurrent Energy, has one of the largest and best quality project pipelines, with a total of 8 GWp of solar and 16.5 GWh of battery storage. Additionally, we are making progress executing on our O&M (operations and maintenance) growth strategy to increase the share of stable, recurring income, including a recent expansion of our platform in Europe, as we evaluate complementary growth opportunities worldwide."

Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior VP and CFO, added, "In the second quarter, we achieved 85% sequential growth in revenue to $2.3 billion and doubled our gross profit to $371 million, achieving a 16% gross margin. We were able to support the accelerated growth rate and reduce the impact of inflation due to our prior strategic decision to increase inventory during the first quarter. We continue to prioritize cash generation and are pleased with the increase in net cash flow provided by operating activities to $293 million in the second quarter of 2022, from $159 million in the first quarter of 2022. We ended the second quarter with a total cash position of $1.9 billion, giving us significant financial flexibility to fund long-term growth opportunities, including accelerating our upstream capacity expansion."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total module shipments recognized as revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were 5.06 GW, up 37% yoy. Of the total, 126 MW were shipped to the Company's own utility-scale solar power projects.

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $2.31 billion, up 85% quarter-over-quarter ("qoq") and 62% yoy. The sequential and yoy increases were mainly driven by higher project sales, higher solar shipment volumes and average selling price, and significant growth in the Company's battery storage solutions business.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was $371 million, up 105% qoq and 101% yoy. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 16.0%, above prior guidance, and compared to 14.5% in the first quarter of 2022. The sequential gross margin increase was mainly driven by higher module pricing, lower manufacturing costs from the depreciation of the Renminbi relative to the U.S. Dollar and scale benefits from higher volume.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were $255 million compared to $165 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $158 million in the second quarter of 2021. The sequential increase was mainly driven by higher shipping and handling expenses and an impairment charge related to certain manufacturing assets.

Depreciation and amortization charges in the second quarter of 2022 were $63 million, compared to $66 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $66 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net foreign exchange and derivative gain in the second quarter of 2022 was $6 million, compared to a net gain of $3 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2022 was $28 million, compared to a $5 million income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2022 and a $2 million income tax benefit in the second quarter of 2021. The expense was a result of the Company's higher income before income tax.

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in the second quarter of 2022 was $74 million, or $1.07 per diluted share ("diluted EPS"), compared to net income of $9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $11 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, diluted EPS of $1.07 was calculated to include the dilution effect of the outstanding convertible notes. Diluted EPS of $1.07 was calculated from total earnings of $76 million, adding back the 2.5% coupon of $1.3 million, divided by 71.1 million diluted shares, including 6.3 million shares issuable upon the conversion of the convertible notes. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, diluted EPS of $0.14 was calculated from total earnings of $9 million divided by 64.7 million diluted shares. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, diluted EPS of $0.18 was calculated from total earnings of $11 million divided by 61.3 million diluted shares.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2022 was $293 million, compared to net cash flow provided by operating activities of $159 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in operating cash inflow was mainly driven by higher earnings and monetization of project assets.

Total debt was $2.7 billion as of June 30, 2022, unchanged from March 31, 2022. Non-recourse debt used to finance solar power projects decreased to $264 million as of June 30, 2022, from $550 million as of March 31, 2022, mainly due to the monetization of project assets.

Corporate Structure

The Company has two business segments: Global Energy and CSI Solar, which operate as follows:

The Global Energy segment carries out the Company's global project development activities for both solar and battery storage project development, which include sourcing land, interconnection agreements, structuring PPAs and other permits and requirements. The Global Energy segment develops both stand-alone solar and stand-alone battery storage projects, as well as hybrid solar plus storage projects. Its monetization strategies vary between develop-to-sell, build-to-sell, and build-to-own, depending on business strategies and market conditions, with the goal of maximizing returns, accelerating cash turn, and minimizing capital risk.

The CSI Solar segment consists of solar module manufacturing and total system solutions, including inverters, solar system kits and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services. The CSI Solar segment also includes the Company's battery storage system integration business, delivering bankable, end-to-end, turnkey battery storage solutions for utility scale, commercial and industrial, and residential applications. These storage systems solutions are complemented with long-term service agreements, including future battery capacity augmentation services.

Global Energy Segment

Canadian Solar has one of the world's largest and most geographically diversified utility-scale solar and energy storage project development platforms, with a strong track record of originating, developing, financing, and building over 6.8 GWp of solar power plants across six continents. The Company has built a leadership position in solar project development with 26 GWp total pipeline, as well as in energy storage project development with over 31 GWh of aggregate pipeline.

The continued pipeline expansion and strong project development track record will support Global Energy's growth in three key areas:

1. Project sales: The Company plans to grow its volume of project sales by a compound annual growth rate of approximately 50% to 2026, while holding and accumulating assets through investment vehicles (see below) in order to better capture asset value.

2. Investment vehicles: The Company is optimizing its project monetization strategy by establishing local investment vehicles that will help maximize the value of its project assets. The Company also intends to retain minority ownership in these vehicles. By 2026, the Company plans to reach 1.3 GW of combined net ownership in solar power projects through these vehicles. This approach will help the Company build and grow a stable base of long-term cash flows from contracted electricity. The Company plans to recycle a large portion of the capital into developing new solar projects for growth. Meanwhile, Canadian Solar expects to capture additional operational value throughout the partial ownership period, including long-term cash flows from power sales, O&M, asset management and other services (see point 3). The Company currently owns a 15% stake in the Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund ("CSIF", TSE: 9284), the largest Japanese infrastructure fund listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and has also established the CSFS Fund I, a closed-ended alternative investment fund of a similar nature in Italy. Through launching these localized vehicles, Canadian Solar is building its expertise in designing investment vehicles in local markets that will help maximize the value of its project assets.

3. Services: Canadian Solar currently manages over 3.1 GW of operational projects under long-term O&M agreements, and an additional 2.4 GW of contracted projects that will be operated and maintained by the Company once they are placed in operation. The Company's target is to reach 20 GW of projects under O&M agreements by 2026.

Management targets to achieve the following over the next few years:

Global Energy Targets 2021A 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E Annual Project Sales, GWp 2.1 2.1-2.6 2.8-3.3 3.5-4.0 4.0-4.5 4.3-4.8 Operational O&M Projects, GWp 2.1 4.5 7.5 11 15 20 Net Cumulative Projects Retained, MWp* 292 370 630 1,000 1,100 1,300 Gross Cumulative Projects Retained, MWp* 748 1,500 2,580 3,500 4,000 5,000



*Net projects retained represents CSIQ's net partial ownership of solar projects; the gross number represents the aggregate gross size of projects, including the share which is not owned by CSIQ.

Solar Project Pipeline

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's total project pipeline was 26.2 GWp, including 1.3 GWp under construction, 3.9 GWp of backlog, and 21.0 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipelines. We have updated our project pipeline classification as follows:

Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their Risk Cliff Date and are expected to start construction in the next 1-4 years. A project's Risk Cliff Date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. This is usually after the projects have received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements and PPAs. Over 90% of projects in backlog are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining are reasonably assured of securing PPAs.

Advanced pipeline projects are mid-stage projects that have secured or have more than 90% certainty of securing an interconnection agreement.

Early-stage Pipeline projects are early-stage projects controlled by Canadian Solar that are in the process of securing interconnection.

The following table presents Global Energy's total solar project development pipeline.



Total Project Pipeline (as of June 30, 2022) – MWp* Region In

Construction Backlog Advanced

Pipeline Early-Stage

Pipeline Total North America - 601 2,767 4,736 8,104 Latin America 907** 2,469** 3,417 1,040 7,833 Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") 21 379 4,033 1,811 6,244 Japan 145 157 - 105 407 Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China - 38 137 1,762 1,937 China 250 300 - 1,170 1,720 Total 1,323 3,944 10,354 10,624 26,245 *All numbers are gross MWp. **Including 311 MWp in construction and 517 MWp in backlog that are already sold to third parties















Battery Storage Project Pipeline

In addition to developing utility-scale solar power projects, the Global Energy segment has also been developing hybrid solar plus energy storage projects, as well as stand-alone battery storage projects. Since the first quarter of 2021, the Company has been co-hosting energy storage facilities with solar power plants on the same piece of land for nearly all projects under development. By using a single interconnection point per project, the Company expects to significantly enhance the efficiency of its development and the value of its assets under development.

Canadian Solar's storage development business model also includes signing storage tolling agreements with a variety of power purchasers, including community choice aggregators, investor-owned utilities, universities, and public utility districts. In addition, the Company has signed development services agreements to retrofit operational solar projects with battery storage, many of which were previously developed by the Company.

The table below sets forth Global Energy's total storage project development pipeline.

Storage Project Development Backlog and Pipeline (as of June 30, 2022) – MWh Region In

Construction Backlog Advanced

Pipeline Early-Stage

Pipeline Total North America 1,400 - 6,319 8,760 16,479 Latin America - 1,300 2,806 970 5,076 EMEA - 82 1,324 4,178 5,584 Japan - - - 19 19 Asia Pacific, excluding Japan and China 20 - - 2,320 2,340 China - 300 100 1,400 1,800 Total 1,420 1,682 10,549 17,647 31,298



















Solar Power Plants and Battery Storage Projects in Operation

As of June 30, 2022, the Company's solar power plants in operation totaled 311 MWp, with a combined estimated net resale value of approximately $270 million to Canadian Solar. The estimated resale value is based on selling prices that Canadian Solar is currently negotiating or comparable asset sales.

Solar Power Plants in Operation – MWp* Latin America Japan Asia Pacific ex. Japan and China China Total 166 48 15 82 311



*All numbers are net MWp owned by Canadian Solar; total gross MWp of projects is 577 MWp, including volume that is already sold to third parties.

Operating Results

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the Global Energy segment for the periods indicated.

Global Energy Segment Financial Results (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021

Net revenues 553,984 92,966 280,614

646,950 751,676

Cost of revenues 473,979 75,130 268,855

549,109 626,892

Gross profit 80,005 17,836 11,759

97,841 124,784

Operating expenses 24,326 18,847 15,632

43,173 43,576

Income (loss) from

operations* 55,679 (1,011) (3,873)

54,668 81,208

Gross margin 14.4 % 19.2 % 4.2 %

15.1 % 16.6 %

Operating margin 10.1 % -1.1 % -1.4 %

8.5 % 10.8 %





* Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the

Company's two business segments.



CSI Solar Segment

CSI Solar's 2022 and 2023 capacity expansion targets are set forth below.

Manufacturing Capacity, GW*

Dec. 2021

Jun. 2022 Dec. 2022

Dec. 2023

Actual

Actual

Plan Plan Ingot 5.4 5.4 20.4 25.0 Wafer 11.5 11.5 20.0 25.0 Cell 13.9 13.9 19.8 35.0 Module 23.9 27.9 32.0 50.0



*Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.

Operating Results

The following table presents select unaudited results of operations data of the CSI Solar segment for the periods indicated.

CSI Solar Segment Financial Results* (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 June 30, 2021

June 30,

2022 June 30, 2021 Net revenues 1,816,410 1,209,994 1,183,958

3,026,404 1,879,110 Cost of revenues 1,526,755 1,034,165 1,028,470

2,560,920 1,656,164 Gross profit 289,655 175,829 155,488

465,484 222,946 Operating expenses 227,262 143,931 140,516

371,193 260,642 Income (loss) from operations 62,393 31,898 14,972

94,291 (37,696) Gross margin 15.9 % 14.5 % 13.1 %

15.4 % 11.9 % Operating margin 3.4 % 2.6 % 1.3 %

3.1 % -2.0 %

*Includes effects of both sales to third-party customers and to the Company's Global Energy segment. Please refer to the

attached financial tables for intercompany transaction elimination information. Income (loss) from operations reflects

management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.





















The table below provides the geographic distribution of the net revenues of CSI Solar:

CSI Solar Net Revenues Geographic Distribution* (In Millions of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)

Q2 2022 % of Net

Revenues

Q1 2022 % of Net

Revenues

Q2 2021 % of Net

Revenues Asia 587 33

473 41

527 46 Americas 742 42

453 39

421 37 Europe and others 431 25

231 20

201 17 Total 1,760 100

1,157 100

1,149 100



*Excludes sales from CSI Solar to Global Energy.

CSI Solar shipped 5.06 GW of modules to more than 70 countries in the second quarter of 2022. The top five markets ranked by shipments were China, the U.S., Spain, Brazil and Germany.

Battery Storage Solutions

Within CSI Solar, the battery storage solutions team provides customers with competitive turnkey, integrated battery storage solutions, including bankable and fully wrapped capacity and performance guarantees. These guarantees are complemented with long-term service agreements, which include future battery capacity augmentation services and bring in long-term, stable income.

The table below sets forth CSI Solar's battery storage system integration's project pipeline as of June 30, 2022.



LTSA (Long

Term Service

Agreement) Contracted/ In Construction Forecast Pipeline Total Storage (MWh) 861 1,892 40 8,242 11,035

LTSA projects are operational battery storage projects delivered by CSI Solar that are under multi-year long-term service agreements and generate recurring earnings. Contracted/in construction projects are expected to be delivered within the next 12 to 18 months. Forecast projects include those that have more than 75% probability of being contracted within the next 12 months, and the remaining pipeline includes projects that have received exclusivity agreements or have been shortlisted, but still have a below 75% probability of being contracted.

Business Outlook

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, the global impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns, supply chain constraints, and geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects total revenues to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 15.0% and 16.5%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 6.0 GW to 6.2 GW, including approximately 140 MW to the Company's own projects.

For the full year of 2022, the Company raises total revenue guidance to $7.5 billion to $8.0 billion, from $7.0 billion to $7.5 billion previously. The Company expects full year volume targets for CSI Solar and Global Energy to remain unchanged from the ranges communicated in the prior quarter: total module shipments of 20 GW to 22 GW and battery storage shipments of 1.8 GWh to 1.9 GWh (CSI Solar), and total project sales of 2.1 GW to 2.6 GW (Global Energy).

Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are off to a strong first half for 2022, and expect continued solar module volume growth through the remainder of the year as we ramp up capacity towards 2023 volume growth targets. The second quarter will likely be the largest quarter of the year for us due to the timing of project sales and battery storage shipments. However, we expect profitability to remain healthy through the second half of the year, driven by continued manufacturing processing cost reductions and lower logistics costs partially offset by higher polysilicon prices. We continue to build on our long track record of innovation, and we are excited to officially introduce our long-awaited battery storage products for utility and residential applications in the upcoming Solar Power International exhibition in California. In a gradually improving market backdrop aided by strong policies such as the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, Canadian Solar is strongly positioned to achieve profitable growth as we continue to focus on long-term investments and create lasting value for shareholders."

Recent Developments

On August 10, 2022, Canadian Solar announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of CSI Solar entered into an investment agreement with the municipal government of Haidong City in Qinghai Province to invest in a polysilicon manufacturing facility. Under the agreement, CSI Solar plans to build a facility with an annual capacity of approximately 50,000 tons of high-purity polysilicon later in 2022 and the facility is expected to commence production in mid-2024. Subject to market conditions and approvals from its board of directors, CSI Solar may also build other manufacturing facilities, including ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other auxiliary materials in Haidong.

On July 25, 2022, Canadian Solar completed the sale of two fully permitted and construction ready solar and battery energy storage projects in the U.K. to specialist alternative asset manager, Gresham House. The two projects comprise a collocated solar and battery energy storage project in Durham, with 50 MWp solar capacity and 38 MW (or 76 MWh) of battery energy storage, and a standalone solar project in Warwickshire of 28 MWp.

On July 25, 2022, Canadian Solar published its latest ESG Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company's progress in advancing its sustainability strategy from an environmental, social, and governance perspective.

On July 7, 2022, Canadian Solar completed the sale of two solar farms, Suntop and Gunnedah totaling 345 MWp in New South Wales, Australia to CalEnergy Resources (Australia) Limited, a subsidiary of Northern Powergrid Holdings Company. Both projects have reached substantial completion.

On June 16, 2022, Canadian Solar acquired two standalone energy storage projects in the South Load Zone of the Texas ERCOT market from Black Mountain Energy Storage. The projects are each anticipated to store up to 200 MWh of energy, with notice to proceed expected in 2023 and commercial operation in the second quarter of 2024.

On June 15, 2022, Canadian Solar secured 136 million Brazilian reais (approximately US$28 million) non-recourse project financing from Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. to support construction and operation of its 79 MWp Lavras II solar power project in Brazil.

On June 6, 2022, Canadian Solar signed an agreement with SPIC Brasil, a leading power generation company in Brazil to sell 70% stake in the Company's 738 MWp Marangatu and Panati-Sitia solar projects in Brazil. Both projects are expected to begin construction in late 2022 and reach commercial operation in late 2023.

On May 27, 2022, Canadian Solar announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy successfully completed the construction on the 100 MW Sunflower solar power plant in Mississippi. Recurrent Energy developed and built the solar power plant under a Build Transfer Agreement for Entergy Mississippi which owns the plant for the life of the facility after the completion of construction.

Conference Call Information The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Hong Kong) to discuss its second quarter 2022 results and business outlook. The dial-in phone number for the live audio call is +1-877-704-4453 (toll-free from the U.S.), 800-965-561 (toll-free from Hong Kong), 400-1202-840 (local dial-in from Mainland China) or +1-201-389-0920 from international locations. The conference ID is 13731878. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website at www.canadiansolar.com

A replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the call until 11:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, September 1, 2022 (11:00 a.m., September 2, 2022, in Hong Kong) and can be accessed by +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the U.S.), or +1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The replay pin number is 13731878. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar's website at www.canadiansolar.com.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 21 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered around 76 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected over 6.8 GWp in over 20 countries across the world. Currently, the Company has 311 MWp of projects in operation, 5.3 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 21 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those regarding the Company's expected future shipment volumes, revenues, gross margins and project sales are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business, regulatory and economic conditions and the state of the solar and battery storage market and industry; geopolitical tensions and conflicts, including impasses, sanctions and export controls; volatility, uncertainty, delays and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain disruptions; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., China, Brazil and India; changes in effective tax rates; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; changes in corporate responsibility, especially environmental, social and governance ("ESG") requirements; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in or failure to timely adjust average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features that customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange and inflation rate fluctuations; uncertainties related to the CSI Solar carve-out listing; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 28, 2022. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and Canadian Solar undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Isabel Zhang Investor Relations Canadian Solar Inc. investor@canadiansolar.com David Pasquale Global IR Partners Tel: +1-914-337-8801 csiq@globalirpartners.com

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Global Energy businesses.







Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Global Energy





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Global

Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



1,816,410

553,984

(56,208)

2,314,186 Cost of revenues



1,526,755

473,979

(57,598)

1,943,136 Gross profit



289,655

80,005

1,390

371,050 Gross margin



15.9 %

14.4 %

—

16.0 % Income from operations (2)



62,393

55,679

(1,955)

116,117







Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Global Energy





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Global

Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



3,026,404

646,950

(108,819)

3,564,535 Cost of revenues



2,560,920

549,109

(97,435)

3,012,594 Gross profit



465,484

97,841

(11,384)

551,941 Gross margin



15.4 %

15.1 %

—

15.5 % Income from operations (2)



94,291

54,668

(17,327)

131,632







Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Global Energy





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Global

Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



1,183,958

280,614

(34,911)

1,429,661 Cost of revenues



1,028,470

268,855

(52,451)

1,244,874 Gross profit



155,488

11,759

17,540

184,787 Gross margin



13.1 %

4.2 %

—

12.9 % Income (loss) from

operations (2)



14,972

(3,873)

15,281

26,380







Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Global Energy





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)





CSI Solar

Global

Energy

Elimination

and

unallocated

items (1)

Total Net revenues



1,879,110

751,676

(111,786)

2,519,000 Cost of revenues



1,656,164

626,892

(143,445)

2,139,611 Gross profit



222,946

124,784

31,659

379,389 Gross margin



11.9 %

16.6 %

—

15.1 % Income (loss) from

operations (2)



(37,696)

81,208

26,351

69,863

(1) Includes inter-segment elimination, and unallocated corporate costs not considered part of management's evaluation of reportable segment operating performance. (2) Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.



Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Global Energy

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2022

Three Months

Ended June 30, 2021

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) CSI Solar Revenues:









Solar modules 1,350,495

963,045

843,463 Solar system kits 150,765

90,456

88,057 Battery storage solutions 227,438

82,500

68,890 China energy/EPC (incl. electricity

sales) 5,397

5,323

94,347 Others 26,107

16,059

54,290 Subtotal 1,760,202

1,157,383

1,149,047 Global Energy Revenues:









Solar and battery storage power

projects 540,056

78,392

266,598 O&M and asset management

services 7,745

7,948

8,607 Others (incl. electricity sales) 6,183

6,626

5,409 Subtotal 553,984

92,966

280,614 Total net revenues 2,314,186

1,250,349

1,429,661



Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Global Energy

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars) CSI Solar Revenues:





Solar modules 2,313,540

1,395,710 Solar system kits 241,221

124,128 Battery storage solutions 309,938

71,248 China energy/EPC (incl. electricity sales) 10,720

101,442 Others 42,166

74,796 Subtotal 2,917,585

1,767,324 Global Energy Revenues:





Solar and battery storage power projects 618,448

719,445 O&M and asset management services 15,693

18,573 Others (incl. electricity sales) 12,809

13,658 Subtotal 646,950

751,676 Total net revenues 3,564,535

2,519,000



Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021





















Net revenues $ 2,314,186

$ 1,250,349

$ 1,429,661

$ 3,564,535

$ 2,519,000 Cost of revenues 1,943,136

1,069,458

1,244,874

3,012,594

2,139,611

Gross profit 371,050

180,891

184,787

551,941

379,389





















Operating expenses:



















Selling and distribution

expenses 158,017

108,845

83,581

266,862

167,661

General and

administrative expenses 87,920

62,810

68,578

150,730

136,035

Research and

development expenses 18,050

13,280

13,158

31,330

25,608

Other operating income,

net (9,054)

(19,559)

(6,910)

(28,613)

(19,778) Total operating expenses 254,933

165,376

158,407

420,309

309,526





















Income from operations 116,117

15,515

26,380

131,632

69,863 Other income (expenses):



















Interest expense (19,709)

(15,302)

(14,795)

(35,011)

(29,468)

Interest income 4,216

4,212

2,837

8,428

6,085

Gain (loss) on change in

fair value of derivatives,

net (4,869)

(24,738)

(12,150)

(29,607)

422

Foreign exchange gain

(loss), net 11,333

27,862

8,884

39,195

(10,764)

Investment income (loss) 6,984

(5,524)

5,154

1,460

6,417 Other expenses, net (2,045)

(13,490)

(10,070)

(15,535)

(27,308)





















Income before income taxes

and equity in earnings of

unconsolidated investees 114,072

2,025

16,310

116,097

42,555 Income tax benefit (expense) (27,731)

5,183

1,645

(22,548)

(12,207) Equity in earnings of

unconsolidated investees 2,214

1,726

585

3,940

1,788 Net income 88,555

8,934

18,540

97,489

32,136





















Less: Net income (loss)

attributable to non-

controlling interests 14,093

(273)

7,279

13,820

(1,904)





















Net income attributable to

Canadian Solar Inc. $ 74,462

$ 9,207

$ 11,261

$ 83,669

$ 34,040





















Earnings per share - basic $ 1.16

$ 0.14

$ 0.19

$ 1.30

$ 0.57 Shares used in computation -

basic 64,262,556

64,028,919

60,288,824

64,146,383

60,077,039 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.07

$ 0.14

$ 0.18

$ 1.21

$ 0.54 Shares used in computation -

diluted 71,103,568

64,720,107

61,339,043

71,067,215

67,580,787





























Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Income $ 88,555

$ 8,934

$ 18,540

$ 97,489

$ 32,136 Other comprehensive income

(loss) (net of tax of nil):

















Foreign currency translation

adjustment (126,367)

7,511

9,629

(118,856)

(22,073) Gain on changes in fair value of

available-for-sale debt securities 229

—

—

229

— Gain on changes in fair value of

derivatives 160

190

—

350

— Comprehensive income (loss) (37,423)

16,635

28,169

(20,788)

10,063 Less: comprehensive income

(loss) attributable to non-

controlling interests (3,960)

1,127

8,760

(2,833)

(6,932) Comprehensive income (loss)

attributable to Canadian Solar

Inc. (33,463)

15,508

19,409

(17,955)

16,995























Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)





June 30,

December 31,





2022

2021

ASSETS







Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,053,567

$ 869,831



Restricted cash 888,262

560,633



Accounts receivable trade, net 832,967

651,372



Accounts receivable, unbilled 15,839

37,244



Amounts due from related parties 162,086

73,042



Inventories 1,622,297

1,192,374



Value added tax recoverable 101,904

125,882



Advances to suppliers 277,820

225,879



Derivative assets 17,236

7,286



Project assets 328,937

594,107



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 431,621

434,177

Total current assets 5,732,536

4,771,827

Restricted cash 6,525

3,818

Property, plant and equipment, net 1,353,870

1,401,877

Solar power systems, net 103,908

108,263

Deferred tax assets, net 252,235

236,503

Advances to suppliers 33,515

34,239

Prepaid land use rights 66,416

71,011

Investments in affiliates 104,528

98,819

Intangible assets, net 16,345

18,992

Project assets 498,043

433,254

Right-of-use assets 31,005

35,286

Other non-current assets 181,164

174,453

TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,380,090

$ 7,388,342



















Canadian Solar Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)



June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings $ 1,367,616

$ 1,271,215



Long-term borrowings on project assets -

current 153,934

321,655



Accounts payable 855,861

502,995



Short-term notes payable 1,413,380

881,184



Amounts due to related parties 701

143



Other payables 649,544

667,854



Advance from customers 151,460

135,512



Derivative liabilities 10,478

2,622



Operating lease liabilities 10,366

12,185



Other current liabilities 170,207

242,783

Total current liabilities 4,783,547

4,038,148

Accrued warranty costs 61,552

45,146

Long-term borrowings 780,149

523,634

Convertible notes 225,271

224,675

Liability for uncertain tax positions 7,776

7,448

Deferred tax liabilities 46,382

48,150

Loss contingency accruals 14,088

15,148

Operating lease liabilities 20,652

23,215

Financing liabilities 44,998

53,641

Other non-current liabilities 284,254

282,699

TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,268,669

5,261,904

Equity:









Common shares 835,543

835,543



Additional paid-in capital (13,657)

(19,428)



Retained earnings 1,119,221

1,035,552



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (152,208)

(50,584)

Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders'

equity 1,788,899

1,801,083

Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 322,522

325,355

TOTAL EQUITY 2,111,421

2,126,438

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 8,380,090

$ 7,388,342



View original content:

SOURCE Canadian Solar Inc.