Orchard Software Announces Monkeypox Testing at CDR Labs

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Software and CDR Laboratories have partnered to rapidly implement monkeypox testing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus) cases are on the rise. To mitigate the virus' spread, laboratories must quickly identify the virus and communicate results so that timely treatment and contact tracing can take place.

Orchard Software (PRNewswire)

Miami-based CDR Laboratories is a CLIA and CAP life science laboratory that specializes in molecular diagnostics with a focus on speed of results reporting to enable faster patient care. CDR Labs also provides chemistry, toxicology, and hematology testing. Its collaboration with Orchard enables rapid reporting and response to monkeypox virus test results.

"CDR Labs is proud to respond to the public health emergency to provide a safe, accurate test for identification of Monkeypox," said Sarah M.J. Helber, PhD, HCLD (ABB), Chief Laboratory Officer for CDR Labs. "Our goal is to provide efficient collection and rapid turnaround times for all our patients to curb the spread of this disease. As the first laboratory to collaborate with Orchard on implementing monkeypox testing, I was pleased with how rapidly Orchard was able to configure our LIS to process and report monkeypox results."

"We are excited to partner with CDR Laboratories to facilitate rapid reporting of Monkeypox virus results to help address this public health emergency," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. "Our innovative solution provides laboratories with ordering and reporting tools that allow them to play an active part in addressing infectious disease threats."

About Orchard Software Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.

Media Contact:

Steve Hurwitz, Vice President of Marketing

(800) 856-1948 | shurwitz@orchardsoft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orchard Software Corporation