Ripley PR named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 10 Franchise PR Agencies list for fifth consecutive year

Tennessee-based global public relations firm ranks 8th on annual list of franchise partners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Ripley PR, the leading global public relations agency specializing in franchising, skilled trades and B2B technology, has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of the nation's Top Franchise Suppliers.

The company ranks 8th among PR agencies.

Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers ranking is based on an annual survey of franchisors, from emerging brands to some of the oldest in the industry. This year, a record 900-plus franchise brands participated, stating which suppliers they and their franchisees work with and rating their satisfaction with those suppliers' services in the areas of quality, cost, and value. Each supplier receives a score based on the survey results, and the top-scoring suppliers are ranked within their respective categories.

"Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers list underscores some of the aspects of the industry that are easy to miss, but critical to a franchise's success," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "The 134 companies ranked in this year's list help to handle critical aspects of business by providing vital services to franchisors and franchisees, such as accounting, financing, legal services, marketing, real estate assistance, and more."

Ripley PR, a woman-owned full-service communications agency, was founded in 2013 by Heather Ripley and specializes in franchising with an added focus on B2B technology, construction, home services and manufacturing public relations.

"It is humbling that our franchise clients have taken the time to nominate us for this award five years in a row. I couldn't be prouder of my dedicated team for continuing to deliver proven results through increased exposure and leads," said Ripley. "Our clients find extreme value in the custom strategies and results delivered by the Ripley PR team, results that improve the reputations of our franchise clients on both national and local levels. We aren't typical. We don't want to be just another vendor, but a trusted partner who celebrates the victories by your side."

Ripley PR offers its franchise clients strategic communications services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies with a focus on franchise development. The agency's unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive franchise prospects to the brand.

For more information visit www.ripleypr.com or call (865) 977-1973.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global public relations agency specializing in franchising, construction, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $350 million network of communication agencies, with 1,800 staff and 115 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

