Coupa Treasury Unlocks Full Cash Visibility and Enables Business Agility

Expands on the foundation of its acquisition of treasury management software (TMS) provider Bellin

SAN MATEO, Calif. and ETTENHEIM, Germany, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluctuating markets require companies to have a granular level of visibility into their cash position and cash projection. Today, Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced Coupa Treasury innovations designed to help companies improve liquidity during uncertain economic times.

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software) (PRNewswire)

Coupa's Business Spend Management platform is the only comprehensive solution that provides treasurers with a complete view of company spend and cash - across treasury, finance, procurement, and supply chain.

Coupa helps organizations strengthen their financial position by:

Unlocking hidden yield with end-to-end source to settle cash visibility. By gaining transparency into spend activities across the organization, treasurers can find untapped yield.

Future proofing the business with increased resilience and agility. Treasurers can prepare for disruption and growth with more accurate forecasting based on full spend visibility across the organization.

Improving liquidity by breaking down internal silos. Treasurers can take advantage of procurement-negotiated early payment discount terms, pay later options, and various payment options to increase effective yield.

Hundreds of global companies are using Coupa to get visibility and control over financial data to improve cash forecasting, including About You, Puma, CBRE, Velcro, and more.

Tamir Shafer has been appointed to lead Coupa Treasury sales growth and global go-to-market expansion. Shafer has 20+ years' experience in the treasury space, having written the TMS specifications for Goldman Sachs' home-built treasury management system. He has been with Coupa since 2018.

"Coupa's Business Spend Management platform goes beyond average TMS solutions by providing a holistic, unified, and real-time view of all spend. Because our technology spans across all spend activity happening in the back office, we can unlock visibility into transactions that a treasurer previously would not know about, sometimes into upwards of millions of dollars," said Tamir Shafer, Coupa Treasury global vice president. "Whether companies need to quickly dial down spend when disruption hits, fund growth to scale the business, or incentivize ethical supplier behavior, treasury teams require full visibility into transactions across all back-office functions in order to accurately forecast cash."

"At About You, the treasury management system Coupa Treasury has been providing more automation and transparency in our cash and payment management for years," says Ahmet Yildiz, Director Finance at About You, one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. "The expected synergies made it easier for us to decide to use Coupa's Business Spend Management platform for our e-procurement in the future. This will be another important building block for optimizing our processes regarding a standardized purchasing process and the continued improvement of our cost structure."

"Liquidity is the lifeblood of an organization. To safeguard liquidity, especially in volatile economic times, treasurers need systems that enable them to be more agile and make smarter decisions on cash, debt, and investment management. Coupa's BSM platform, which Treasury is an integral part of, ensures treasurers full visibility across company-wide spend activities, helping them maintain solvency, provide liquidity, anticipate future needs, and deliver significant additional business value to their organization," said Enrico Camerinelli, Strategic Advisor, Aite-Novarica.

Upcoming on Coupa's product innovation roadmap for Treasury is advanced integrations between payments and procurement processes, as well as helping companies improve profitability through Community.AI - data-driven AI insights from trillions of dollars of anonymized cumulative global spend data.

For more information, please visit here .

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more, visit coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coupa Software