Clean Simple Eats Launches Hydrate and Energy supplements

CSE's new supplements boost energy and hydration with four mouthwatering flavors

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Simple Eats , the trusted health brand that elevates lives through food and fitness, announced today the launch of two delicious new supplements: ENERGY and HYDRATE. Supercharge your workout with natural caffeine from ENERGY and grab an H2O boost with natural electrolytes and trace minerals from HYDRATE. Both come in four mouthwatering flavors: Coconut Lime, Sour Cherry, Strawberry Watermelon, and Sweet Kiwi.

HYDRATE

Getting your daily H20 is crucial, but sometimes it just is not enough. Clean Simple Eats' new HYDRATE drink mix boosts hydration and aids in muscle recovery with a combination of natural electrolytes, trace minerals and Branched-Chain Amino Acids. Shake one serving of your favorite HYDRATE flavor into 8-12 oz of water for an extra burst of goodness that makes it easy to stay hydrated.

ENERGY

Elevate your day with a natural pick-me up. The new ENERGY drink mix by Clean Simple Eats includes natural electrolytes, B vitamins, and 100mg of natural caffeine. Shake one serving of any mouthwatering ENERGY flavor into 8-12 oz of water to increase your performance, intensity and mood - whether that's before your workout or whenever you need an energy boost.

"Elevating your health can be simple and delicious," said Erika Peterson, Founder and CEO of Clean Simple Eats. "HYDRATE and ENERGY are perfect for anyone that wants to boost their performance and we're thrilled that our mouthwatering flavors make them so easy to enjoy."

HYDRATE and ENERGY are now available online at cleansimpleeats.com and in select retailers. To learn more about how Clean Simple Eats is helping people elevate their lives through food and fitness, visit cleansimpleeats.com.

CLEAN SIMPLE EATS

Clean Simple Eats is a community of people on a journey to elevate their lives through food and fitness. This Utah-based company has rocked the clean eating scene since 2012, led by husband-and-wife duo JJ and Erika, who prove that healthy eating can be simple, fun, and satisfying. Aside from their delicious, macro-friendly recipes, CSE has also created the best-tasting protein powders on the planet, the highest quality supplements, and delicious nut butters. Visit cleansimpleeats.com or check us out @cleansimpleeats on Instagram to become a CSE Insider, join the next #CSEChallenge, or shop the entire line of game-changing products.

